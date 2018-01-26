26 Jan 2018 | 11.10 am

Lightly Technologies, a Dublin startup that has developed ultra-thin LED light modules, claimed the Lead Entrepreneur Award at the DIT/IADT New Frontiers Annual Showcase.

Sponsored by William Fry, the event featured 30 entrepreneurs from Enterprise Ireland’s 2017 New Frontiers programme competing to win the top prize.

Lightly Technologies was founded in 2016 by Matt Hanbury. He previously worked with Apple in Japan, helping to design and develop the LCD displays on the iPhone 6S/6S Plus. Prior to that, Hanbury (30) worked as a design engineer with Philips Lighting.

“We’re absolutely delighted and honoured; we are so excited to scale the business into Europe this year,” said Hanbury.

David Bowles, a venture capitalist at Delta Partners and the chair of the judging panel, said that choosing an overall winner was tough. “All 30 businesses deserve an award. All I can say is they each have a strong business behind them.”

Lightly Technologies was one of three finalists selected to participate in a panel Q&A to find the overall winner. The other finalists were Equine Medi-Record, which has developed an app and software platform to record medicine applications to racehorses and other bloodstock, and Horus, an IoT sensor for early detection of machine faults.

According to Hanbury, he has developed a light source using LED technology that has the appearance and form of the more advanced OLED lighting, but with less expense. He has also drafted in Brian Charman as a co-founder of Lightly Technologies.

Charman has held senior positions in Philips Lighting, including a nearly six-year stint as Philips Lighting Academy manager. He invested €102,000 in Lightly Lighting in August 2017.

Photo: Matt Hanbury (centre), with Bryan Bourke, managing partner of William Fry, and Minister Heather Humphreys