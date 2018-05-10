10 May 2018 | 09.50 am

A new non-profit organisation has begun its task of trying to improve general leadership qualities across Irish society. Called LIFT (‘Leading Ireland’s Future Together’), the organisation’s first initiative is the roll-out of a nationwide volunteer-led programme of ‘leadership value’ training.

LIFT was founded in 2017 by Joanne Hession, CEO of the Entrepreneurs Academy; her brother, solicitor David Hession; and Sonya Lennon, a fashion designer, broadcaster and co-founder of Frock Advisor (now called fafinder).

There are more than 20 founding partner organisations supporting LIFT. They include AIB, ESB, CPL and Vodafone.

In creating the initiative, LIFT conducted a national survey to ask what values Irish denizens believe are most important in good leaders. The survey found that over half of respondents (52%) chose honesty and integrity as one of the top three attributes of good leadership, with respect (26%) and empathy and understanding (25%) after that. The survey also showed that home and family are the most positive influences in people’s lives in terms of leadership.

“LIFT is calling on the people of Ireland to join with this initiative and to individually focus on how we lead in our own lives,” said Joanne Hession.

“We have 24 founding partners and a network of friends already on board, representing over 1.2 million people. They are the engine that will make LIFT a success, by starting volunteer peer-learning roundtable discussions – in their businesses, at home, in schools, sports clubs and community groups.”

Commenting on the launch, Anne Heraty of CPL said that her firm is proud to be a founding partner. “At the core of LIFT is the aim to build Ireland’s next generation of leaders, based on a commitment to meaningful shared values. I believe that through supporting LIFT we can make a real difference both in business and in our wider communities.”

LIFT currently has a network of some 200 volunteers who will meet with colleagues and peers across companies, community organisations or with family and friends about how to bring leadership values to the fore.

Implementation and rollout of the LIFT process will start first with the 24 inaugural founding partners, many of whom will next month begin the process of running roundtables among their colleagues or communities.

Each roundtable has between four to six participants, one of whom is a trained LIFT roundtable facilitator. Participants will be provided with LIFT materials designed to encourage personal reflection on the eight key leadership values.

Photo (l-r): Joanne Hession, John Lonergan (leadership speaker), Peter Ryan (Paralympian) and Sonya Lennon