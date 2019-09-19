Lifelong Learning Key To Business Success

19 Sep 2019 | 10.51 am

Hewlett Packard Enterprise R&D director Mark Gantly has told a conference in Dublin that businesses must foster lifelong learning as the world of working changes at speed.

Gantly was speaking at The Learning Edge V: Leading with Purpose, a conference staged by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland which was also addressed by InaMarie Johnson, chief people officer at Zendesk.

Gantly, president of the Chamber, stressed the importance of fostering an environment that allows staff to develop creative thinking abilities, with skills outside of their specialism.

“It is no longer enough to turn out graduates with basic skillsets and a piece of parchment,” he said. “The day when an individual’s educational life and the world of work outside the classroom were separate endeavours is over. We have to continue to pose the question to ourselves — what is required to excel in the modern business environment?

“We live in a rapidly changing knowledge environment that requires ownership over one’s learning journey. And that requires the right environmental factors and supports to be in place at all levels. What we need to encourage now are ‘T’ shaped individuals with a deep knowledge of their specialism, but in addition individuals who have a broad appreciation of other fields of study and intellectual endeavour.”

Digital skills for the workplace will be paramount, together with diverse thinking, Gantly emphasised. “We must equip every person with the skills and languages needed to thrive in a digital world of artificial intelligence, robotics and the new sectors that are just around the corner,” he stated.

“Deep technical knowledge, combined with key enabling soft skills and broad-mindedness, will allow our home-grown talent pipeline to flourish in team and in international environments. Many of these skills are engendered where difference is celebrated. The positive impact of bringing talent, diverse thinking and experiences together to overcome challenges and solve problems is immeasurable.”

Photo: Mark Gantly and InaMarie Johnson