Life Style Sports Plans Carbon Neutral Warehouse

09 Sep 2021 | 09.48 am

Retailer Life Style Sports plans to move into Ireland’s first carbon neutral distribution centre at the Aerodrome Business Park in west Dublin.

The facility, which extends to 120,000 square feet, has been developed by IPUT Real Estate and will open next Spring. the structure is being billed as the first fully carbon neutral distribution facility of its kind in Ireland and features solar panels, rainwater harvesting and recycling.

Renewable energy elements will include LED lighting, electric car charging and energy usage monitors.

The company says it will retain the same number of full-time staff after the centre opens, and will use its “state-of-the-art technology to facilitate development, greater autonomy and a 24-hour operation, which will include same-day delivery for Irish customers”.

That automation includes over 100 robots to automate picking of items, with each robot capable of handling up to 600 items every hour.

Chief executive Mark Stafford said: “As a brand, Life Style Sports is fully committed to investing in its future. Obviously the Covid-19 pandemic has been hugely challenging for all retailers, but this new distribution centre is the dawn of a new era for the brand.”

IPUT head of investment Michael Clarke added: “As the largest owner of logistics space in Dublin, our ambition is to develop exceptional buildings that set new standards in design and sustainability in order to attract best in class occupiers. The facility is a carbon neutral and environmentally sustainable development.”

The building is situated on a 5.7 acre entrance site at the business park. There’s a video on YouTube to watch here.