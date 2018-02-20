Lidl’s Kick Start Seeks New Products

20 Feb 2018 | 04.20 pm

Lidl Ireland is repeating its Kick Start supplier development programme, and is asking Irish suppliers to enter their products for a chance to have them sold in the chain’s 157 stores nationwide. The Best of Ireland food promotion takes place in September.

Lidl will select up to 80 products and make them available across its store network for the durationof the promotion. Three products will also get distribution to Lidl stores in Europe.

The selected suppliers will attend free seminars aimed at teaching them skills to help grow their business. Seminar topics will include quality control, packaging, marketing and PR, and brand building.

Last year, 450 different products were entered by suppliers, out of which 71 products from 54 new suppliers went on sale with the supermarket chain. The range covered artisan cheeses, gourmet chocolate chip and honeycomb sausages and gluten-free beefburgers to Greek-style frozen yoghurt, gourmet marshmallows and premium granola.

PowCow’s high-protein frozen yogurt was one the chosen products, and it did so well it has become a permanent fixture on Lidl’s shelves. Chief executive Niall Moloney (pictured) commented: “Kick Start was a fantastic opportunity for us. The workshops were very informative and the Kick Start team did everything they could to ensure we were ready for the launch date. The programme was a great success, and we were delighted to be moving to the next stage with Lidl.”

Interested suppliers should submit a photograph of their product and answer a short questionnaire on the Lidl website, before the application deadline of April 1.