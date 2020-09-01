Lidl Turns To Enerpower For Solar Panels

01 Sep 2020 | 10.18 am

Lidl Ireland has contracted with Enerpower in Waterford to install more c.€1m worth of solar photovoltaic panels at ten stores over the next 12 months.

Enerpower has already installed Ireland’s largest array of PV solar panels at Lidl’s 58,000 square metres regional distribution centre in Newbridge last year. There are also solar panels on 22 stores.

Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector at Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, commented: “For Ireland to meet our national energy objectives, large energy users need to be innovative and forward thinking to reduce energy demand and increase renewable energy usage.”

Enerpower managing director Owen Power welcomed the results of the recent RESS renewable energy auction which included solar projects. Results in the auction are pending government approval, with a final announcement due on September 10.

“It is fantastic that over 109 projects were qualified for this auction,” said Power. “This shows that as a community we are working together to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Enerpower have seen a large increase in companies making the change to solar PV and renewable energy. The results of the RESS auction will help homes and businesses reduce their energy costs and ensure we are using green energy to power our homes and businesses.”

Enerpower operating company Bioenergy Power Systems Ltd reported a net profit of €240,000 in 2018 after booking a depreciation charge of €83,000. Year-end net worth was €866,000.

Photo: John Carty (left) and Owen Power (right) with Lidl’s Alan Barry