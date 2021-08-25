Lidl To Go Carbon Neutral By 2025

25 Aug 2021 | 10.30 am

Lidl Ireland has committed itself to to becoming a carbon neutral business by the end of 2025 and has launched several initiatives as part of that commitment.

The chain has developed a dedicated ‘Supplier Engagement Programme’, the first of its kind in Irish retail, which will focus on collaboration with key suppliers to develop CSR and sustainability projects to improve the suppliers’ environmental impact and, in turn, help them to sustainable growth in the future.

It will also aim to assist customers to lower their carbon impact by installing EV charge points at its stores. The new initiatives are fully detailed in the retailer’s progress report on its sustainability strategy, A Better Tomorrow.

Overall, the chain aims to reduce its own operational emissions by 46% by 2030 and has been working with the Carbon Trust over the last two years to collaborate on measuring the retailer’s carbon footprint and to model in-depth reduction pathways aligned to the Science Based Target Initiative guidelines.

The Supplier Engagement Programme will run for five years and aims to develop long term plans with suppliers to address not only reducing carbon emissions, but also cutting the amount of packaging, circularity, and other areas.

Lidl is also collaborating with external stakeholders such as Bord Bia’s Origin Green, Teagasc, the Carbon Trust and Bord Iascaigh Mhara, to add their credibility and expertise in shaping the projects with their suppliers. To date, Lidl has been working with Liffey Meats, Meade Farm, Keohane’s of Bantry and Belview Eggs to develop long term plans for these areas.

Chief executive JP Scally said: “We take our role in society seriously and continuously strive to go above and beyond to make a positive difference for our customers, communities, and the environment, working to bring about real change through innovation, investment, and active leadership.

“There has been a notable increase in awareness and understanding for sustainability, from sustainable living to responsible business practises and the importance of supporting local.

“I am hopeful this global transition will continue to drive ambitious results towards protecting our planet and securing a bright, sustainable future for upcoming generations. At Lidl, we will continue to contribute to this global ambition through our A Better Tomorrow strategy. We are proud of the progress we have achieved that is outlined in this report and look forward building on that progress in the years to come.”

Photo (l-r): Head of CSR at Lidl Owen Keogh and JP Scally (Pic: Fennell Photography)