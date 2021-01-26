Lidl To Create 1,200 Jobs

26 Jan 2021 | 09.40 am

Lidl Ireland has announced plans to recruit more than 1,200 new employees to its Irish operations this year.

The German retailer will create a variety of operational and office-based roles across its network of 168 stores, three regional distribution centres and Dublin head office.

Lidl Ireland’s recruitment drive is part of a wider expansion plan that will see it opening six new stores, redevelop seven existing outlets and begin a €75m expansion of its Mullingar regional distribution centre.

Recently awarded in the Irish Quality Food Awards for its Covid-19 response, Lidl said that it will also disburse €2m in Covid employee bonuses to its staff on the island of Ireland – the third such bonus offered by the retailer so far.

“Our most important asset has always been our people, and 2020 has reinforced that they are in fact the bedrock of our business,” said Maeve McCleane (pictured), director of human resources at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated inspirational dedication and bravery in serving our local communities when they needed it most.”

Lidl is one of 14 companies recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer for 2021, joining brands such as Heineken and PepsiCo. “I look forward to welcoming many new colleagues to team Lidl in the coming months,” said McCleane.