09 Aug 2021 | 08.44 am
Lidl Promoting Artisan Foods And Drinks
Kickstart supplier programme recruiting for 2022
Lidl is introducing more than 70 homegrown Irish products to shelves across its 210 stores for a limited all-Ireland promotion starting Thursday August 12.
The retailer said the diverse range celebrates the very best of Irish produce from 43 small indigenous suppliers participating in the Lidl’s fifth annual supplier development programme, Kickstart.
Highlights include superfood seaweed sprinkles from Co. Clare, sustainable plant-based chocolate bars from Co. Kerry, and poetry-inspired craft beers from Co. Monaghan.
Brehon Brewhouse Craft Beers are produced at a 10-barrel brewery by Monaghan dairy farmer Seamus McMahon (pictured above).
The beers reference Patrick Kavanagh poems – Raglan Road Red Ale, Apollo Indian Pale Ale, Black Hills Oatmeal Stout, Brennan’s Blonde Ale, and Fair Day Pale Ale.
Supported by Bord Bia, Kickstart is designed to give small and medium-sized Irish food and drink businesses the opportunity to advance their product, brand and business with dedicated support from field experts along the way.
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy commented: “It is heartening to see indigenous producers experiencing growth in the past months as a result of heightened consumer demand for Irish products. Kickstart gives small local producers the skillsets to upscale and grow their businesses, making homegrown produce accessible on a national level.”
Lidl Ireland is calling on Irish food and drink, and for the first time non-food producers, that want to boost their business to apply now for its 2022 Kickstart programme at www.lidl.ie/kickstart. Applications close at the end of year.
LIDL KICKSTART PROMOTION PRODUCTS
|Product
|Price
|12 Acres Brewing Far Side Hazy IPA
|€ 2.79
|Blakes Kefir
|€ 1.99
|Bo Rua Farm Original Irish Cheddar
|€ 2.49
|Boxty House at Home Beef Stew & Boxty Dumplings
|€ 4.99
|Boxty House at Home Coddle & Boxty Dumplings
|€ 4.99
|Boxty House at Home Lamb Stew & Boxty Dumplings
|€ 4.99
|Brehon Apollo Indian Pale Ale
|€ 2.79
|Brehon Black Hills Oatmeal Stout
|€ 2.79
|Brehon Brennans Blonde Ale
|€ 2.79
|Brehon Fair Day Pale Ale
|€ 2.79
|Brehon RaglanRed Ale
|€ 2.79
|Bullhouse Brew Co. Road Tripping Beer
|€ 2.79
|Bullhouse Brew Co. Small Axe Beer
|€ 2.79
|Connolly’s Bacon Joint
|€ 5.99
|Crowe’s Farm Dry Cure Pepper Roasting Joint
|€ 7.99
|Cultured Food Co Organic Sauerkraut
|€ 3.99
|Daisy Cottage Farm Bread Mix
|€ 2.49
|Fresh Fish Deli Smoked West Cork Fish Cakes
|€ 2.99
|Fresh Fish Deli Traditional West Cork Fish Cakes
|€ 2.99
|Fresh Fish Deli West Cork Fish Pie
|€ 4.99
|Furnace Green Meat Free Pudding
|€ 2.69
|Glastry Farm Chocolate & Salted Caramel Ice Cream
|€ 3.99
|Glastry Farm Pear Pear Sorbet
|€ 3.99
|Glastry Farm Raspberry Ruffle Sorbet
|€ 3.99
|Glastry Farm Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
|€ 3.99
|Glastry Farm White Chocolate Blackberry Ice Cream
|€ 3.99
|Glastry Farm Yellowman Honeycomb Ice Cream
|€ 3.99
|Goatsbridge Cold Smoked Trout
|€ 2.99
|Goatsbridge Trout Pate
|€ 2.99
|Gourmet Sausages SK1
|€ 2.99
|Gourmet Sausages SK2
|€ 2.99
|Gran Gran Foods Lemon Marmalade
|€ 2.49
|Harvest Moon Hummus Natural / Sweet Potato & Corriander
|€ 3.89
|Harvest Moon Spicy Vegan Hummus
|€ 3.89
|Harvest Moon Vegan Pesto / Pate / Tapenade
|€ 4.99
|Hayes’ Farm of Tipperary Greek Style Yoghurt
|€ 2.49
|Hegarty Cheddar Cheese
|€ 2.99
|Hellbent Burgers
|€ 3.99
|Hellbent Chakalaka
|€ 3.99
|Hi Pro Healthy Bars
|€ 1.49
|Holmes Bakery Irish Biscuits
|€ 1.99
|Irish Atlantic Steamed Mackerel Fillets in Tomato Sauce
|€ 1.29
|Kennedy’s Vegetarian Lasagne
|€ 3.99
|Killowen Gin with Blackberry, Rosemary & Orange
|€ 24.99
|Killowen Gin with Rhubarb, Heather & Hibiscus
|€ 24.99
|Kinsale Bay Co Chicken Liver Pate
|€ 2.79
|Loki Flavoured Sparkling Water with Alcohol
|€ 1.99
|Maisha Coffee Cold Brew
|€ 2.49
|Mama Bear Ketchup
|€ 2.99
|Mama Nagi’s Indische Kochpasten SK1
|€ 3.49
|Meltdown Hot Stuff Hot Sauce
|€ 3.99
|Mourne Dew Distillery Irish Poitin Liqueur
|€ 28.99
|Mourne Dew Distillery Pure Irish Gin
|€ 28.99
|Mourne Dew Distillery Ruby Irish Gin
|€ 26.99
|Mumbai Spring Rolls Assortment
|€ 3.49
|Natural Umber Apple Cider Vinegar with Mother
|€ 4.99
|Newgrange Fine Foods Soups Assorted
|€ 2.99
|Newgrange Fine Foods Soups Assorted
|€ 2.99
|Newgrange Porridge
|€ 1.69
|Pure Treats Muffin Mix
|€ 2.99
|Skelligs Maple & Pecan Chocolate Bar
|€ 2.99
|Skelligs Mint Chocolate Bar
|€ 2.99
|Skelligs Orange Chocolate Bar
|€ 2.99
|Skelligs Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar
|€ 2.99
|Stameen Farm Apple Juice
|€ 2.99
|Sussed 2 Calorie Extra Virgin Rapeseed Oil Spray
|€ 2.99
|Taste of Jerusalem Dips
|€ 2.99
|The Little Meat Taster Box
|€ 4.49
|The Little Pizza Co. Pizza Sauces
|€ 1.99
|The Studio Coffee Roasters Coffee
|€ 4.99
|Velvet Cloud Sheeps Cheese
|€ 2.99
|Velvet Cloud Sheep’s Milk Yoghurt
|€ 3.99
|Wild Irish Seaweed Seasoning Jars Assorted
|€ 4.99