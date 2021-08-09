Lidl Promoting Artisan Foods And Drinks

09 Aug 2021 | 08.44 am

Lidl is introducing more than 70 homegrown Irish products to shelves across its 210 stores for a limited all-Ireland promotion starting Thursday August 12.

The retailer said the diverse range celebrates the very best of Irish produce from 43 small indigenous suppliers participating in the Lidl’s fifth annual supplier development programme, Kickstart.

Highlights include superfood seaweed sprinkles from Co. Clare, sustainable plant-based chocolate bars from Co. Kerry, and poetry-inspired craft beers from Co. Monaghan.

Brehon Brewhouse Craft Beers are produced at a 10-barrel brewery by Monaghan dairy farmer Seamus McMahon (pictured above).

The beers reference Patrick Kavanagh poems – Raglan Road Red Ale, Apollo Indian Pale Ale, Black Hills Oatmeal Stout, Brennan’s Blonde Ale, and Fair Day Pale Ale.

Supported by Bord Bia, Kickstart is designed to give small and medium-sized Irish food and drink businesses the opportunity to advance their product, brand and business with dedicated support from field experts along the way.

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy commented: “It is heartening to see indigenous producers experiencing growth in the past months as a result of heightened consumer demand for Irish products. Kickstart gives small local producers the skillsets to upscale and grow their businesses, making homegrown produce accessible on a national level.”

Lidl Ireland is calling on Irish food and drink, and for the first time non-food producers, that want to boost their business to apply now for its 2022 Kickstart programme at www.lidl.ie/kickstart. Applications close at the end of year.

LIDL KICKSTART PROMOTION PRODUCTS