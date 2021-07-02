Lidl Outlines Ambitious Growth Plan

02 Jul 2021 | 05.14 pm

Lidl has announced a €550m investment in its Irish operations over the next three years, including 20 new stores and 24 store upgrades.

The retailer also published a report, The Economic Contribution of Lidl in the Republic of Ireland, prepared by Oxford Economics.

Primarily focusing on 2019, the report showcases:

• c.€700m of produce and services procured from Irish economy annually

• 8,500 Irish jobs supported, resulting in more than €100m generated within the economy every year

• €692m contributed to Irish GDP in 2019.

Lidl Ireland currently employs over 5,000 people directly across its network of 169 stores, three regional distribution centres and Dublin head office.

The report highlights Lidl’s commitment to being a ‘good neighbour’, positively contributing to the local communities in which it operates. Through its charity partnership with Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health – Lidl has committed to raise €1.25m by 2022.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin commented: “Lidl has played an important role in Ireland’s economy and society since its arrival in 2000. The grocery retail sector and their employees in particular have gone above and beyond for your customers this past year, ensuring that the elderly and the most vulnerable in our society were looked after.

“As a government, we welcome Lidl’s ambition and support for continued investment and growth on the island of Ireland, as well as the support they provide local producers and suppliers.”

Lidl CEO J.P. Scally stated: “We commissioned the report to reflect on all that Lidl has accomplished as a business. However, we continue to look forward and are committed to even greater investment in Ireland as we do so.

“The announcement of our €550m investment represents so much more than bricks and mortar. It is our commitment to our 1.5 million weekly customers, to make life better by continuing to provide quality food at market leading value throughout Ireland for the years to come.”

Photo: Micheál Martin (right) and J.P.Scally. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)