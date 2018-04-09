Liberties Distillery Produces Dead Rabbit

09 Apr 2018 | 02.25 pm

Dublin Liberties Distillery has teamed up with a New York bar to create a new premium Irish whiskey which will be branded with the bar’s name.

Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey has been named after the Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog bar, and retails at €55.

The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog has twice been named World’s Best Bar and has secured many accolades over the years. Co-founders Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry have collaborated with master distiller Darryl McNally from the Dublin distillery to create what they call “a unique blend of aged Irish single malt and grain whiskeys, aged in seasoned Kentucky bourbon casks for five years before being finished in specially crafted, virgin American oak barrels”.

The whiskey comes in at 44% ABV, and the company’s tasting notes say it has “a long, smooth finish with rich vanilla notes”. And they add: “Complex, well flavoured, deep spices, assertive. An Irish whiskey heart, with a burst of bourbon vanilla attitude to finish. A whiskey to linger over, with a long vanilla finish.”

The bar’s name comes from one of the notorious Irish street gang of the 19th century, the Dead Rabbits.

McNally said: “I’ve worked in the Irish whiskey industry for over 20 years now and I’m intensely proud of how the industry has grown in that time. And there’s still so much more potential in Ireland; I’m confident that what we’ve created with The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey will help develop the category, as we continue to work with Sean and Jack and The Dead Rabbit bar.”

Enzo Visone, chairman of Dublin Liberties Distillery parent company Quintessential Brands, added: “Global consumption of Irish whiskey has increased by more than 10% annually over the last five years, with super premium Irish whiskey growing even faster at 12%, and yet the Irish whiskey category still only has a 4% share of the global premium whiskey market.

“Premium Irish whiskey is expected to grow at a faster rate which, combined with an increasing interest in premium categories and brands with compelling stories, create an ideal opportunity for super-premium Irish whiskey — an opportunity which The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey is set to capitalise on.”