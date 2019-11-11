Lewis Silkin Strengthens Dublin IP Offering

11 Nov 2019 | 02.03 pm

Law firm Lewis Silkin LLP has appointed Victor Timon as a partner in the firm’s Dublin office, marking the launch of the firm’s Commercial, Technology and Intellectual Property practice, and the expansion of the Data & Privacy practice in Ireland.

Timon, who joins from Maples, has c.35 years’ worth of expertise in commercial, technology, IP and data protection law. He works across a wide-range of sectors and has particular experience advising innovative, IP-driven organisations, notably in the technology, cloud and telecoms industries.

In July 2019, the firm acquired patent and trade mark firm Ablett & Stebbing, with the aim of creating a one-stop-shop capable of servicing all IP needs from creation through to protection, management and enforcement across multiple jurisdictions.

Lewis Silkin’s Dublin office launched in 2018, with a focus on employment, immigration and data protection work, led by partners Siobhra Rush, Linda Hynes and Sean Dempsey.

Giles Crown, Joint Managing Partner at Lewis Silkin, commented: “Businesses are becoming ever more cognisant of the importance of IP, technology and data as assets and are rightly demanding expert advice on the full-range of issues.

“With Dublin becoming an increasingly important location for innovative businesses, particularly in the technology sector, providing unfettered access to European markets made perfect sense for us to leverage our footprint there for our clients’ advantage. Victor is a terrific addition to our Dublin team and is the ideal person to lead on Lewis Silkin’s offering in Ireland.”

Victor Timon added: “Lewis Silkin has great plans for Dublin and I’m very excited to play my part in developing the firm’s commercial, technology and data protection practices in Ireland.”

Lewis Silkin LLP also has offices in London, Oxford, Cardiff, and Hong Kong.