15 Mar 2018 | 11.05 am

UK law firm Lewis Silkin is opening a new office in Dublin, with two initial hires, as it plans for Brexit.

Formed in London in the 1950s, the commercial law firm employs more than 340 staff and operates an office in Hong Kong. It is also part of Ius Laboris, a global alliance of employment law practices.

The new Dublin office launches with the hire of employment law specialists Siobhra Rush, who joins as partner, and Linda Hynes, who joins as managing associate. They will be supported by London-based colleagues Sean Dempsey, Catherine Hayes and David Hopper.

Lewis Silkin’s Dublin office will focus on the provision of Irish and international employment law services, as well services to help companies expand internationally and workplace data protection compliance. IDA Ireland is providing support to the firm for its Ireland expansion.

Michael Burd (pictured), chair and employment law partner at Lewis Silkin, said that launching in Dublin provided an opportunity to further grow and expand the firm’s role in Ius Laboris.

James Davies, divisional managing partner in Lewis Silkin, added that Ireland had become an important jurisdiction for the firm’s clients across many different sectors in the wake of Brexit, “in particular with regard to employment and data privacy”. “We are therefore pleased to be able to offer our clients Irish employment advice going forward,” he said.