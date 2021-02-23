Level 5 Restrictions Extended To April 5

23 Feb 2021 | 06.19 pm

The government has extended Level 5 restrictions on trading and freedom of movement for another six weeks until April 5. The restrictions were due to expire at the start of March.

Measures to support business and those unable to work due to the pandemic will be extended further, with the EWSS, PUP and Covid enhanced illness benefit applicable to June 30.

The schemes were due to expire on March 31. Social protection minister Heather Humphreys stated that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will remain open to new entrants.

It will continue to be paid at four rates (€350, €300, €250 and €203) which are linked to a person’s prior income. This week, DSP has issued weekly payments valued at €142 million to 473,400 people in receipt of the PUP.

To date, over 847,000 people have received at least one PUP payment and over €6 billion has been paid out since the scheme was introduced last March.

The only relaxation of lockdown strictures relates to children’s education.

On Monday March 1, the first four class groups at primary level and final year Leaving Certificate students will return to in-school provision. This phase will also see a return to full attendance for children in special schools, as well as children in early start pre-school classes and early intervention special classes for children with autism or hearing impairment.

Monday March 15 is the ‘target date’ for the return to in-school provision of the rest of primary school children – third to sixth class, and fifth year Leaving Certificate students. This date will be reviewed during the period following 1 March.

Monday April 12, following the Easter break, is the target date for the return to in-school education of the rest of post-primary students – first to fourth year students.

• Download the goverment’s latest Covid adjustment plan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) dashed the hopes of retailers, hospitality businesses and personal care providers by refusing to outline a timeline for their re-opening.

He said that after April 5 some easing of restrictions on outdoor activities and meetings beyond one other household will be considered, as well as consideration of extending the current 5km travel limit.

He also mentioned a possible ‘staggered start of easing of other areas of restriction’ with a focus on outdoor activities including sport and some areas of construction.

Such moves will depend on unspecified ‘acceptable levels’ for virus transmissions and what NPHET decides.

“Any further easing of restrictions after 5th April will need a further three to four week period to allow for assessment of the impact of changes,” Martin added.

“The requirement to work from home will continue throughout this period, unless work is an essential health, social care or other essential service or activity that cannot be done from home.”

The veteran Cork TD claimed that the government is committed to developing a clear roadmap for a return of activities in the hardest hit sectors including tourism, culture and sport.