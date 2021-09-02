Let’s Drink A Pint To Solar Energy

02 Sep 2021 | 09.03 am

Beer brewer Budweiser plans to install solar panels in 100 pubs across the country over the next year to help the industry switch to renewable energy.

Earlier this year, Budweiser announced that every bottle, can and pint of its beer in Ireland is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity from its own wind turbine and two dedicated solar farms, and says the latest initiative is part of its commitment to renewable energy.

The first solar array has been installed at Dublin pub Opium, where a striking mural by graffiti artist Shane Ha was also commissioned to mark the occasion.

Marketing manager Jessie Landers said: “Budweiser is on a mission to create a brighter future and by powering 100 Irish pubs with 100% renewable electricity, we aim to create beacons of sustainability in Irish communities.”

Opium general manager John Melia added: “We are proud to be the first venue in Ireland to partner with Budweiser as part of its ‘Renew 100 Pubs’ initiative. Sustainability is a focus for us as a business and is something that is becoming increasingly more important to our customers. As soon as we heard about this fantastic project, we knew we wanted to be a part of it.”

The Budweiser brand is distributed in Ireland by Bulmers, and the two companies also collaborate in marketing Budweiser’s other products including Stella Artois, Beck’s, Corona, Leffe and Hoegaarden.

Photo: Paul Galvin (Pic: Naoise Culhane)