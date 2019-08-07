LEOs Line Up 30 Small Firms For Ploughing

07 Aug 2019 | 10.48 am

The Local Enterprise Network is creating a ‘village’ at this year’s National Ploughing Championships which will feature more than 30 small businesses drawn from among client companies.

The 88th National Ploughing Championships will take place from September 17 to 19 in Ballintrane, Co Carlow. The Local Enterprise Village at the event will give each of the businesses selected exposure to more than 250,000 people attending the championships.

Kieran Comerford of the LEO network said: “The Local Enterprise Village is always a hub of wonderful products and innovative services, and will no doubt be a big hit again with the visitors to Ballintrane.”

This year’s selection of companies includes:

Little Crew – LEO Carlow: Handcrafted wooden toys, furniture and kids room décor.

– LEO Carlow: Handcrafted wooden toys, furniture and kids room décor. Yomega3 Frozen Yoghurt – LEO Cavan: Greek style frozen yoghurt with high levels of omega 3.

– LEO Cavan: Greek style frozen yoghurt with high levels of omega 3. BackBaller – LEO Clare: Products to aid muscle recovery and growth.

– LEO Clare: Products to aid muscle recovery and growth. Bó Rua Farm – LEO Cork North & West: Range of cheeses using milk from their own herd of cows.

– LEO Cork North & West: Range of cheeses using milk from their own herd of cows. Hyde Whiskey – LEO South Cork: Irish whiskey in very small limited-edition batches and non-chill filtered for a more original taste.

– LEO South Cork: Irish whiskey in very small limited-edition batches and non-chill filtered for a more original taste. O’Reilly Official – LEO Donegal: Custom-made clothing including sportswear, leisurewear and work wear.

– LEO Donegal: Custom-made clothing including sportswear, leisurewear and work wear. Orwell & Browne – LEO Donegal: Donegal tweed bow ties, pocket squares, cufflinks, scarves, throws, t-shirts, bags and coasters.

– LEO Donegal: Donegal tweed bow ties, pocket squares, cufflinks, scarves, throws, t-shirts, bags and coasters. Little Red Design Studio – LEO Dublin City: Educational technology company developed an interactive AR Farm Safety play book for children.

– LEO Dublin City: Educational technology company developed an interactive AR Farm Safety play book for children. Mirual Limited – LEO South Dublin: Cookies called Little Horns, using all-natural ingredients.

– LEO South Dublin: Cookies called Little Horns, using all-natural ingredients. Arctic Stone Ice Cream – LEO Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown: Hand-rolled ice cream in vanilla base or dairy free/vegan coconut base.

– LEO Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown: Hand-rolled ice cream in vanilla base or dairy free/vegan coconut base. Berry Be Beauty – LEO Fingal: Handmade natural beauty products, candles and diffusers using essential oils.

– LEO Fingal: Handmade natural beauty products, candles and diffusers using essential oils. Fiáin – LEO Galway: Gifts for men including cufflinks, leather goods and bow ties.

– LEO Galway: Gifts for men including cufflinks, leather goods and bow ties. Marathon X – LEO Kerry: Interactive and educational table top dice board game.

– LEO Kerry: Interactive and educational table top dice board game. Adaptive Design – LEO Kildare: Custom electronics for agri-food producers including a ‘leaf controller’ to enhance all year growth.

– LEO Kildare: Custom electronics for agri-food producers including a ‘leaf controller’ to enhance all year growth. Envirico – LEO Kilkenny: Invasive species consultancy offering survey and site remediation services.

– LEO Kilkenny: Invasive species consultancy offering survey and site remediation services. Machado Men’s Grooming – LEO Laois: Natural men’s grooming products including beard oil, beard balm and shaving soap.

– LEO Laois: Natural men’s grooming products including beard oil, beard balm and shaving soap. Art of Coffee – LEO Leitrim: Supplier of freshly roasted coffee beans to businesses and consumers.

– LEO Leitrim: Supplier of freshly roasted coffee beans to businesses and consumers. Mackessy Technology / AUXION – LEO Limerick: Agri/automotive management systems including Auxion, a technology platform to add efficiencies to agri/motor insurance claims.

– LEO Limerick: Agri/automotive management systems including Auxion, a technology platform to add efficiencies to agri/motor insurance claims. Next Generation Farm Safety – LEO Longford: A farm safety programme for primary schools and local communities.

– LEO Longford: A farm safety programme for primary schools and local communities. Emma’s So Naturals – LEO Louth

– LEO Louth Naturally produced candles, soaps and melts to fragrance a room without an artificial scent.

Bia at Home – LEO Mayo: Homemade, preservative free meals delivered direct to the home.

– LEO Mayo: Homemade, preservative free meals delivered direct to the home. The Whole Hoggs – LEO Meath: Free range pig farm producing pork, bacon and charcuterie products.

– LEO Meath: Free range pig farm producing pork, bacon and charcuterie products. Harry’s Dog Bakery – LEO Monaghan: Bakery that makes homemade, healthy and natural treats for dogs.

– LEO Monaghan: Bakery that makes homemade, healthy and natural treats for dogs. Dotser – LEO Offaly: Cloud software products and marketing services for small businesses.

– LEO Offaly: Cloud software products and marketing services for small businesses. Honest Gluten Free Bakers – LEO Roscommon: Quality gluten free cakes and biscuits.

– LEO Roscommon: Quality gluten free cakes and biscuits. SUIP Manufacturing – LEO Sligo: Sprayer attachments for ride-on lawnmowers and ATVs.

– LEO Sligo: Sprayer attachments for ride-on lawnmowers and ATVs. Mr Sports Gift – LEO Tipperary: Sports gifts including printed sliotars, medal hangers, and sports themed clocks.

– LEO Tipperary: Sports gifts including printed sliotars, medal hangers, and sports themed clocks. Mireog – LEO Waterford: Irish and Celtic language t-shirts and stationery from the Déise Gaeltacht of Co Waterford.

– LEO Waterford: Irish and Celtic language t-shirts and stationery from the Déise Gaeltacht of Co Waterford. Mobia – LEO Westmeath: Superfoods such as raw heather honey, jackfruit, acai pulp and wheatgrass for wholesale.

– LEO Westmeath: Superfoods such as raw heather honey, jackfruit, acai pulp and wheatgrass for wholesale. Wild Herb Elixirs – LEO Wexford: Skin care and pain relief elixirs rom wild flowers and plants.

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys and Kieran Comerford with (l-r) Anna Carmody (Little Red Design Studio), Noel Marshall (BackBaller), Catriona McGinley (Orwell & Browne), Martina Woods (Harry’s Dog Bakery), Patrice Cooney (Wilde Irish Water) and Mark Molloy (Honest Gluten Free Bakers). (Pic: Mark Stedman)