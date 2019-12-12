LEO Network Names Female Winners

12 Dec 2019 | 09.46 am

Dublin city’s Local Enterprise Office has named two winners in the annual Women in Business Network Awards, with a Temple Bar café and a branding and graphic design studio taking the honours.

Maeve O’Malley started up her Meltdown Café in Temple Bar and was named as Entrepreneur of the Year for hitting “some highly impressive targets and milestones” during her second year in business, including opening a second location and producing a hot sauce that is now on sale in SuperValu stores.

Kate O’Moore, founder of Makerdesign, received the Rising Star award for bringing “brands to life through creative graphic design in digital and print and for an impressive business performance and continuous development of services and investment in her business”.

Head of enterprise Greg Swift said: “The Women in Business Network is an initiative which aims to encourage and to support women who are starting a business or who are already up and running, and to provide easy access to a supportive network that can help maximise their growth potential.

“Women still lag behind men in the percentage involved in early stage and growth businesses. The awards are about championing these women who are trailblazing in the world of business. I would encourage any woman who is based in Dublin and is running or starting a business to get in touch and to see how the network can help them grow.”

Photo: Kate O’Moore (left), founder of Makerdesign, and Maeve O’Malley, founder of Meltdown Café, with Greg Swift. (Pic: Photo Fennell Photography)