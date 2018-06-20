LEO Firms Get Ready For Ploughing

20 Jun 2018 | 02.21 pm

The National Ploughing Championships return to Co Offaly in September and Local Enterprise Offices across the country are helping small businesses to get Ploughing ready.

The LEO network will have its ‘Local Enterprise Village’ at the championships, Europe’s largest outdoor event, from 18 to 20 September, and will be bringing 30 small businesses and startups to the pavilion, to launch products and services to the thousands of visitors. Last year, 291,500 people attended the event.

The 30 exhibitors are diverse, ranging from skincare and fashion through technology, artisan food and drink, sports equipment and horticulture.

LEO chairman Oisin Geoghegan said: “To help small businesses get ‘ploughing ready’, LEOs are providing expert training, marketing and project management support to maximise selling opportunities through the Local Enterprise Village.”

LEO Small Business Exhibitors

Carlow: Jo Browne (perfumes, colognes and skincare)

Cavan: Fitzpatrick’s Gourmet Ketchup (ketchup, marinades and sauces)

Clare: Airmid Natural Handmade Skincare (skincare company)

Cork City: Basil (artisan market for take home food)

Cork North and West: Caherbeg Free Range Pork Ltd/ Rosscarbery Recipes (Irish biltong and gluten-free black and white pudding)

South Cork: De Roiste Puddings Ltd (artisan breakfast meat products)

Dublin City: Quirky Irish Icons (handmade icons of Ireland made with clay)

South Dublin: Emma By Jane (clothing and jewellery brand)

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown: Viva Green (biodegradable, chemical and plastic free products)

Fingal: BusterBox (subscription service with treats and toys for dogs)

Galway: Irish Socksciety (custom-made quirky socks)

Kerry: The Busy Botanist (organic herb teas)

Kildare: Centrepiece Rosettes (rosettes and sashes manufacturer)

Kilkenny: Theft Finders (on-line database for reporting lost or stolen items)

Laois: Le Skinny Chef (Irish French fusion cuisine)

Leitrim: Dromod Boxty (traditional recipe boxty and pancakes)

Limerick: RTR Electronics (electronic and mechanical design engineers)

Longford: Lir Agri (bio-security solutions for dairy and pork sector)

Louth: Farm Tours Ireland (agri-tourism)

Mayo: Wildwood Balsamics (producer of Irish balsamic vinegars)

Meath: The Studio (artisan coffee)

Monaghan: JB Rugby Innovations (rugby tackling equipment)

Offaly: Intellicom Ireland Ltd (telecommunications company)

Roscommon: Saoirse Saddlery (saddle making and fitting)

Sligo: SUIP Manufacturing (sprayer attachment for ride-on lawnmowers and ATVs)

Tipperary: Tipperary Boutique Distillery (whiskey distillery)

Waterford: Hightower Painting Products (adjustable stand for holding pots of paint)

Westmeath: Dead Centre Brewing (hand-crafted ales)

Wexford: D-Plant Horticulture (home-grown wood energy)

Wicklow: Little Big Bikes (convertible balance bikes with pedals)

Photo: Some of the LEO clients exhibiting at the Ploughing. (Pic: Joe Keogh)