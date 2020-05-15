Lennox Starts Marketing ‘Safe At Work’ Kits

15 May 2020 | 09.38 am

Medical and laboratory supplies company Lennox has launched back-to-work anti-virus kits that include hand sanitiser, disposable and reusable masks, gloves, hand cream, and computer screen wipes. More details can be found here.

The company has warned of the risk posed by sub-standard personal protective equipment as employers prepare resources for employees returning to the workplace.

Managing director Leslie Brett said: “Many may not be aware of the rigorous standards required to assure customers of the quality of PPE, At the moment we are consistently finding and rejecting PPE products that do not reach those standards – from misleading or missing labels on products such as hand sanitiser to inadequately certified masks.

“We have been supplying PPE to the private and public sectors for almost 100 years. Our PPE is in strict compliance with European Quality Standards and government guidance, and is used by frontline health workers.”

The company says it it is expecting strong demand for its Safe at Work employee PPE kits. It has committed to donating ten customised kits for every 200 ordered to the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People until August 1.

Founded in 1923, Lennox supplies laboratories, schools and educational institutions with protective clothing, analytical and safety equipment and chemicals. Clients include Allergan, Medtronic, Aerogen and Boston Scientific and it employs 60 people in Dublin, Cork, Kells and in Britain.