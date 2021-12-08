Leinster Rugby Buys Into Clean Air Technology

08 Dec 2021 | 08.47 am

Leinster Rugby has struck a deal with medical tech company McGreals Health which will see the latter provide clean air technology at all of the sports body’s facilities.

McGreals will provide Novaerus NanoStrike technology, an air disinfection device that the company says “has been independently proven to inactivate all airborne viruses and bacteria, including 99.997% of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19”.

The system will be installed throughout Leinster Rugby’s high performance centre in UCD, including the team gym, player’s lounge, media conference rooms, reception area and other key locations on campus.

In addition, Novaerus devices will be positioned in the Leinster changing rooms at all home games at the RDS Arena, Energia Park and Aviva Stadium.

McGreals Health chief executive Deirdre Devitt said: “Clean air is as important to a world-class winning team as clean water, superb nutrition, and a healthy lifestyle, all improving cognitive and physical attributes on and off the pitch. We look forward to the next three years working with Leinster and to bringing the most innovative, globally-renowned Irish technology to their winning formula.”

Leinster Rugby sponsorship manager Eamon de Burca added: “Maintaining a safe working environment for all staff in UCD has become a huge focus for everyone in Leinster Rugby and we believe that this extra safeguard will help us to continue our pursuit of excellence with greater peace of mind.”

The Novaerus devices come in four sizes (NV 200, NV 800, Defend 400 and Defend 1050), catering for small to large spaces.

The NanoStrike technology obliterates pathogens in the air at DNA level in less than a second, without generating any harmful by-products, to clean the air 24/7, says McGreals.