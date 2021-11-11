Legato Health Plans To Double Limerick Workforce

11 Nov 2021 | 11.32 am

Legato Health Technologies has committed to hiring a further 60 workers by mid-2022 as it officially opened a new R&D hub at the National Technology Park in Limerick.

The US company has c.20,000 employees altogether, and the additional 60 jobs here will double the workforce in Ireland to 120.

The additional jobs commitment, the company said, reflects growth intentions for the Limerick operations as well as “the opportunity for talent to work in a cutting-edge environment focussed on enhancing healthcare management and advancing predictive health”.

The new facility will be home to roles in business analytics, data science, machine learning and product management. The investment is supported by taxpayer-funded state aid from IDA Ireland.

Legato country head John Shaw said: “We are well on the way to filling our initial 60 posts announced in September and today’s announcement of a further 60 posts reflects the ambition we have for our R&D hub in Limerick.

“Legato is all about advancing technology to transform healthcare management and, in the process, improving lives. This is an opportunity for people who want to work on high-impact projects.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan stated: “Today’s announcement by Legato Health Technologies exemplifies the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the mid-west, and demonstrates the organisation’s strong commitment to the region.”

Photo: Minister Niall Collins (centre) with Legato president Rajat Puri (left) and John Shaw. (Pic: Sean Curtin/True Media)