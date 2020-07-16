Legal Insights Into Digital Health Boom

16 Jul 2020 | 12.43 pm

According to the first issue of a new digital health market review from law firm Mason Hayes & Curran, the market will reach €345 billion in value by 2025, with data protection continuing to be a key issue for the sector.

The firm’s Mid-Year Digital Health Review examines key developments in the digital health market, including forthcoming regulatory developments for medical devices, what the EU has in store for the regulation of Artificial Intelligence, the use of wearables and apps in the fight against Covid-19, and how changing consumer law will affect digital health companies.

Partner Michaela Herron said: “Digital health technology is developing at a lightning-fast pace and has the potential to transform healthcare systems for the better. As digital health solutions such as health apps, diagnostic software and wearable medical devices are adopted, it’s key that all stakeholders are up to speed with any new regulatory framework or legislation so they are fully compliant.

“With the merging of health-related services and technology comes a number of challenges and legal considerations. Product developers should focus on classification, data protection, consumer protection and IP protection as early as possible in the process so they can ensure the smooth launch of their product.”

The 30-page report also includes a useful step-by-step guide to the key phases for launching a health app in the EU, from initial idea to the post-launch phase, along with an overview of the legal and regulatory requirements for companies to be aware of at each stage.

