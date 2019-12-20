Legal, Credit And Insurance Costs Still A Worry

20 Dec 2019 | 01.03 pm

A report from the National Competitiveness Council says that, while Ireland is a competitive economy, “there is still room for improvement” and sets out a range of actions to boost productivity and competitiveness.

The Competitiveness Challenge 2019 report leads on from several other reports from the NCC this year, and focuses on six key areas where competitiveness can be enhanced.

Chairwoman Frances Ruane said: “As a small, highly-open and concentrated economy, we are particularly vulnerable to external shocks, as we saw clearly in 2008. Consequently, we cannot afford to be complacent about our strong overall performance and must continually strive for improvement, so that we remain a highly competitive economy.

“In this context, Ireland’s Competitiveness Challenge 2019 focuses on a small number of issues in greater detail this year compared with previous years, and targets more closely the associated recommendations for government.

“Specifically, the report looks at three areas where costs impact on business, and especially on SMEs, namely, the cost of credit, legal costs and insurance costs. We also focus on three issues in relation to productivity, namely, digital engagement, infrastructural investment, and skills and training.”

But Ruane added that narrowing the focus did not take away from the fact that “there continues to be several important challenges that the Council would like to see progressed that are not the focus of this year’s report”.

The report focused on the following six key topics:

Digital Economy: While digitisation across economic sectors have increased rapidly in recent years, the full impact of this is not apparent in national productivity figures. The NCC is concerned that Irish SMEs continue to be less productive than large firms, and that the productivity gap remains larger in Ireland than in most other EU28 countries.

Infrastructure: While increased infrastructure spending under Project Ireland 2040 is welcome, the challenge remains to deliver effectively-connected infrastructure projects that drive future productivity growth and maximise returns on investment. It is vital that appropriate governance measures are in place to ensure value for money and to avoid overheating of the economy.

Human Capital: Human capital stocks, a primary source of increased productivity and sustainable economic growth, are vital to the global competitiveness of Ireland. The NCC is concerned that growing demands on higher education and the persistent under-resourcing of the sector are placing Ireland at a considerable disadvantage internationally in terms of pipeline of skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Reforming the third level funding model to increase participation and ensuring high-quality of graduate output which aligns with enterprise needs is crucial to enhance Ireland’s human resources.

Cost of Credit: The council is concerned that the cost of credit in Ireland continue to be higher compared to those in the euro area. The affordability of credit, particularly working capital, remains a major issue. Government needs to further analyses the role of the factors, such as, lending market concentration, default rates, collateral practices, and capital reserve requirements, identified by the Central Bank and Department of Finance’s research.

Legal Services cost: The Council is concerned that Ireland remains both an expensive and a slow jurisdiction in which to enforce a commercial contract. In addition, attorney fees as a percentage of total enforcement cost remains high in Ireland compared to Germany, France, and Spain. It is vital that the reforms which aims to increase competition and improve transparency in the sector is expedited.

Public liability Insurance cost: Liability insurance cover is an operational necessity for every business. If insurance costs in Ireland, a key component of overall business costs, are out of line with other jurisdictions, it increases the cost of doing business and in extreme cases can lead to the closure of businesses. The rising price of public liability insurance is inflating the cost of doing business in Ireland and adversely affecting competitiveness. Timely implementation of the Cost of Insurance Working Group’s recommendations and continued monitoring of their impact on the insurance cost for businesses is crucial to address the issue.

The full report is available here.