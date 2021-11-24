Legacy Communications Acquires Cork SEO Agency

24 Nov 2021 | 04.05 pm

Legacy Communications has acquired Mícheál Brennan’s Cork-based digital marketing agency, SMBclix.

SMBclix was set up in 2014 after Brennan returned to Ireland having spent a number of years in Toronto.

The firm operates from City Quarter, Lapps Quay in Cork, and clients include Teamwork, Active Iron, Workvivo, Beauhurst, Bellhop, Lawnstarter and City Cruises.

Legacy managing director Kevin Moore commented: “Bringing in an industry leader like Mícheál and building an SEO team has been a pivotal part of our growth this year. In addition to the new Search Marketing team, we have restructured the agency as part of a 15-person hiring plan with plenty more to come.

“Having started life as a sports agency, it is an incredibly exciting time for us as we build out an agency for the future that combines our storytelling PR skills with a much deeper digital focus and wider offering for brands across the industry.”

Brennan has assumed the role of Head of Search Marketing at Legacy. “Combining our existing digital marketing offering with Legacy’s amazing PR team to create the Storysell method is very exciting and sure to be a game changer in the market,” he stated.

Claire O’Grady, Director of Strategy & Innovation, added: “We have seen an increased demand from clients to reimagine how communications campaigns are delivered to help solve business challenges.

“With the bonus of SEO into the mix, Legacy will enhance its already innovative service, layering in this additional data-led thinking and strategic analysis. From our new StorySell method to SEO and digital PR, our offering will now give our customers the chance to enrich their offering, bringing their business and product to the next level.

“The new StorySell method will launch in the next few weeks. StorySelling is the powerful marketing tool that will transform and redefine companies’ communications strategies.”

Photo: Back (l-r) Niamh Hopkins, Kevin Moore, Claire O’Grady. Front (l-r) Bernard Brogan, Shireen McDonagh and Mícheál Brennan. (Pic: Leon Farrell)