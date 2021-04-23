Learning Waves Offers Radio Training For Journalism Graduates

23 Apr 2021 | 11.55 am

Ten journalism graduates will have the opportunity to be placed in one of Ireland’s independent radio stations as part of the Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme.

The programme, jointly funded by Learning Waves, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Skillnet Ireland, will provide for ten students to receive hands-on training and development, while working in one of the country’s independent radio stations.

The paid internship, which runs for a period of five months, aims to provide students with the skills and knowledge to better understand traditional and new media communication sources, including radio, online and mobile platforms.

Students will be assigned a mentor who will oversee a training programme to include the fundamentals of broadcast journalism, content creation, storytelling for radio, audio production, media literacy, broadcast law, voice training, mobile journalism, leadership skills and personal development.

Teresa Hanratty, Project Manager of Learning Waves Skillnet, commented: “The programme was piloted in 2019 with five students and we’re thrilled that the initiative is catering for ten students this year. Developing new talent for the radio sector is of huge importance to the future proofing of the independent radio sector.

“Training is a key investment by stations, and Learning Waves has been working closely with the sector to create new and innovative ways in the learning and development of talent. The Journalism Graduate Programme is one such initiative.”

Michael O’Keefe, CEO of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, added: “The BAI is delighted to once again support the Journalism Graduate Programme, which facilitates trainers, broadcasters and educators to work together to offer journalism graduates practical skills and experience.

“The importance of reliable and accurate journalism continues to be underscored in the current media environment, and this programme is an innovative example of how the broadcasting sector helps to foster journalists for its industry. The programme will offer journalism graduates valuable insights into the sector as well as pathways for career development.”

Since 2004, Learning Waves members, along with Skillnet Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, have invested €4.1 million in the learning and development of those working in the independent radio sector, while at the same time developing programmes to nurture new talent for the sector.

In 2019, Learning Waves secured a 3-year funding from Skillnet Ireland to assist in growth and development of the independent radio sector. In 2020, the Learning Waves network delivered 3,199 training days in the sector and trained 532 individuals across the sector.

According to Teresa Hanratty: “There is an ever-increasing demand from the independent radio sector to deliver training and learning programmes to ensure high standards of journalism and production are delivered across each of the 34 independent radio stations.

“A key focus of Learning Waves is the sustainability of a vibrant, innovative and creative independent radio sector through ongoing development and upskilling of those working in the sector. Critical to this is the protection and development of local independent journalism in Ireland.”

• Details of the Student Graduate Programme and the application process can be found at leaningwaves.ie. The closing date for applications is 21st May 2021.

Photo: Graduates from the 2019 Learning Waves programme pictured with Lena Murphy, Learning Waves chairperson, and Michael O’Keeffe, CEO, Broadcasting Authority of Ireland