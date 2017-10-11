Have We Learned Nothing From The Past?

11 Oct 2017 | 04.26 pm

Extracts from Labour TD Joan Burton’s Dáil speech on Budget 2018

The White Paper published last Friday reveals a total spend, current and capital, of close to €60 billion. Today we devote a whole day to dissecting plans to add about another €1 billion to this. The discussion today is about €1 billion out of €60 billion – all this fuss and argument over not much more than 1% of the total.

We have been stuffed to the gills with rhetoric and bloated promises about jam tomorrow, based on optimistic scenarios of perpetual growth that could blow up in everybody’s face if Brexit goes horribly wrong. The big boast today is that we have a balanced budget for the first time in a decade.

I am not as enamoured of this as the Minister and Taoiseach. First, it is an obligation of current European rules rather than a specific decision of an Irish Government. Second, the incorporation of capital investment spending in the total distorts the picture. We should join with other European states in having this policy adjusted to enable specific investment projects to be outside the deficit calculation.

That is the only way we are going to revive many of the European economies and put in place vital infrastructure for people in this country and other European countries.

History Repeating

This budget is framed by the past and seems set on repeating some of the mistakes. We are now ten years on from the eve of the financial crisis, which started in September 2007 with a run on the Northern Rock bank. In his budget of that year, the then Minister for Finance, Brian Cowen, defiantly proclaimed over and over again the mantra of those days, “Ah but, the funda­mentals are sound.”

The Minister for Finance previous to Brian Cowen relied on stamp duty revenue and used it to pay for tax cuts and permanent spending increases – his name was Char­lie McCreevy. Those policies of unsustainable tax revenues laid the foundations of Ireland’s ruin.

Today, unfortunately, the Minister for Finance has been tempted to travel down the same path. The Minister for Finance has raised €400 million from a 4% increase in non-residential stamp duty to pay for tax cuts and spending increases. Have we learned nothing from the past?

A budget framed on transactions in the volatile Irish property market is laying the foundations of future crisis. One of the central lessons for Ireland from the crash was not to rely on transaction taxes on property to fund tax cuts and increases in current expenditure, yet this policy is a pillar of today’s budget. I cannot understand it. While I understand the context of the Minister’s actions, here we are today as history repeats itself.

Budget Leaks

There is another aspect that is deeply troubling. Never before have I seen such a commer­cially sensitive tax increase leaked days in advance of the budget. This raises serious questions about the competence and the ethical framework of these budget leaks.

Tonight the Dáil will vote to raise commercial stamp duty from 2% to 6%. Members can be assured that in the last 48 hours, property sales of millions of euro, possibly billions, were rushed through. We are all aware – at least, I am aware – of the devices that can be used to mitigate the tax such as resting contracts and selling shares in properties as opposed to the underlying assets.

We have been blinded by announcements by the Minister but nobody has so far looked at this fundamental issue. I recall a day when the current Commissioner, then Minister of State, Mr Phil Hogan, actually resigned because of budget leaks which were only potentially advantageous to players in different sectors of the market. I am agog at this and think it is a real error of judgment by the government.

Temporary Windfalls

A disquieting feature of the budget arithmetic is its in-built reliance on the temporary wind­falls that regularly flatter Exchequer returns, notwithstanding the fact that there is no certainty these will continue to accrue. In other words, we are back to the good old bad old days.

The money raised this year from the sale of AIB is a case in point, while another is the transfer of Central Bank profits to the Department of Finance, a tidy sum for the past number of years due to the sale of the Anglo promissory notes. The amount of cash coming from that source will inevitably fall in future years and this could give rise to a gaping hole in the national balance sheet.

This points to the need to look for future flows of income which do not depend on wind­falls returns. Ireland’s tax base is already too narrow to deliver the revenue a modern society with a socially progressive purpose requires.

Like many citizens, I was disturbed by the boastful claim of the boss of AIB that his bank would not have any tax liability for decades due to the loss-offset rule that enables companies to reduce and even eliminate all taxes where they have accumulated losses to carry forward. While that is a legitimate use of a long-established tax rule, it cannot mean that a profitable bank has no contribution to make for many years into the future.

I want the forthcoming finance Bill to set out clearly that all financial institutions will have to pay their proper share, by whatever means necessary, whether it is through levies or otherwise.

Nakedly Political

To some extent, every budget is a primarily political statement but this is one of the most nakedly political I have seen since the days of Mr.Charlie McCreevy. Its primary purpose is to keep the show on the road for another year. I detect very few elements in it that put national needs front and centre. Instead, it is designed to secure party advantage more than for any other purpose. I classify it as confused and remarkably devoid of vision at a time of exceptional un­certainty for this country. As such, it is a perfect reflection of the Government that produced it. Its sole purpose is survival and to limp along from month to month. We were promised a brave new world, but we did not get it today.

Community Banking

I turn to rural Ireland and disadvantaged areas in urban Ireland. As Minister for Social Protection during the tenure of the previous Government, I worked very hard to ensure that no post office was closed except where it arose as a consequence of the death or retirement of a postmaster.

I have seen enormous resistance in the Department of Finance to the develop­ment of community banking in Ireland and I see no reference to that today. Major employers will not drop in to most parts of rural Ireland. We are dependent for creating social economic structures in rural Ireland to a significant degree on the post office and the development of alter­native forms of banking, including community banking for which proposals have been brought forward time and time again.

The Government claims to have a particular interest in rural Ireland but it has no vision and no imagination to support its economic development from the point of view of jobs, whether in services, post offices or community projects. There is a large reduction, for instance, in the spend devoted to community employment and Tús programmes to which I was connected and which I pushed as minister.

For members who represent rural constituencies and, indeed, urban inner city constituencies, it is an awful mistake to fail to put a much higher value on the development of social enterprises in areas that are not benefitting from the same level of employment generation that we have witnessed in many large towns and cities.

I would love a minister to explain why there is a total absence on this. There is money for solar panels but what will help people who want to stay in rural Ireland to create or obtain sustainable employment and to develop their local communities?

Pix: RollingNews.ie