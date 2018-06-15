Learn How To Trade With TraderDock

15 Jun 2018 | 12.43 pm

TraderDock has been established by David Holt to give individuals the opportunity to learn to trade commodities and financial products, and possibly graduate to trading for real with other people’s money.

Holt graduated with an Economics degree from Trinity College Dublin, has a Masters in Finance and Capital Markets from DCU. He traded with Dublin trading house Positive Equity for three years, and TraderDock will operate as a trader funnel for Positive Equity.

The TraderDock Trading Challenge costs $200 per month and enables users, using notional money, to trade oil, gold, corn, S&P 500, and many other popular futures products offered by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Traders who you hit the minimum profit target over an unlimited time period may graduate to a real-money trading account. Traders with Positive Equity use the company’s capital to trade and earn a profit share.

According to Holt (pictured): “With the trading industry gearing itself towards algo-trading, the number of trading floor positions is ever-diminishing. Trading has been hijacked by spread-betting firms who have, to their credit, harnessed the internet far better than the futures brokers or trading firms have managed.

“TraderDock is a huge opportunity for aspiring traders who believe they have the raw talent to trade for a living. Traders who pass the TraderDock Challenge, traders will be given the opportunity to trade a live account for Positive Equity.

“The TraderDock Challenge will open Positive Equity to a pool of trading talent that they would otherwise not be exposed to, while the partnership allows TraderDock to provide subscribers with a clear path to become live traders,” Holt added.