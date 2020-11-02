Leading The Future Of Recruitment

02 Nov 2020 | 09.41 am

sponsored content

The recruitment market in Ireland is worth over €1.8 billion annually with established organisations and new entrants vying for a share in this fast-paced and highly-competitive market.

In operation since 1995, Berkley has partnered with organisations across Ireland, UK and Europe developing innovative resource delivery and end-to-end contingent solutions to support companies in their growth strategies within the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

As the pandemic has accelerated the pace of Digitalisation and the adoption of remote and hybrid working models, Berkley has supported companies as they tackle the challenges of remote interviewing and onboarding, providing the support and technology to ensure a seamless process.

“To navigate the challenges of a changing recruitment landscape in 2020, it’s key that organisations engage with a partner that can seamlessly bring together cutting-edge technology with tried and tested processes in order to find the best talent out there,” says Arthur Griffin (pictured), the newly-appointed Managing Director of Berkley. “It’s about finding the right blend of talent, technology and partnerships.”

Embracing Recruitment 4.0

The company has fully embraced Recruitment 4.0, leveraging an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning platform that curates dynamic talent pools to empower the team to identify and deliver the most suitable candidates for permanent and contract roles. Recruitment 4.0 involves a technology-driven approach that makes use of new advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The client benefits from a partnership process that delivers a consistent pipeline of talent with more speed and accuracy. The candidate also has a positive experience; getting notified of jobs that are a match and engaging with a recruiter that can spend the time on building relationships and supporting them through the recruitment process.

“Since we first opened our doors 25 years ago, we have embraced the latest developments and innovations in recruitment,” says Paddy O’Connell, CEO. “Our recent investment in an AI and Machine Learning Talent Intelligence platform means that our experienced team is ideally positioned to support organisations as they embrace the future of work.”

Expanding Headcount

2020 so far has been a significant year for Berkley. The company has also appointed a new director, Tony Tynan, who will play a key part in building on the company’s reputation for service and delivery to a wider audience. This comes alongside the appointment of a new management team who will oversee the growth and development of key verticals. In order to fuel this activity, the company has taken on new employees – expanding its headcount by 30% since March.

According to Tony Tynan, the newly-appointed Operations Director: “It’s fantastic to see that Berkley is experiencing significant growth during these challenging times. I look forward to working closely with the management team as we continue to grow our reach in the wider market”.

Global Services for a Globalised Market

These positive changes come as Berkley seeks to further develop its international reach with the opening of a new office in the UK, with a further office planned for Germany in the coming months. The international expansion will be led by Paddy O’Connell who has moved into the position of CEO,

“The international investment comes at a really important juncture for Berkley. We have a considerable international client base that has grown organically over the years, but now with a presence in the UK and Germany we can really focus on further growth and expansion,” says O’Connell.

Many employer’s today are contending with severe skills shortages in their area. The rise of remote working and teleworking technologies means that many organisations are no longer bounded by borders when making hiring decisions.

Berkley’s unique international expertise, investment in technology and successful track record in delivery can help organisations source high-quality talent from all over the world.

