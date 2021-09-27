Leading Employers Join Remote Working Alliance

27 Sep 2021 | 10.35 am

Vodafone, ESB, eBay and Liberty Insurance have joined the Remote Alliance, billed as Ireland’s first remote working alliance.

The four companies have committed to embedding remote working within their organisations on a long-term basis.

Remote Alliance was established by social enterprise Grow Remote. Director Renate Kohlmann commented: “Remote working has the power to transform and reinvigorate local communities by giving people access to job opportunities regardless of where they live in Ireland.”

In collaboration with Alliance members, Grow Remote said it will develop a playbook and other resources to reach a broader range of employers of all sizes and empower them to follow on the remote working journey.

Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, stated: “Vodafone Ireland is proud to be part of Grow Remote’s Remote Alliance. The impact of Covid-19 gave our organisation an opportunity to test, on a mass scale, what remote working would mean for us. Through extensive internal engagement, we are delighted to be committing to a long-term hybrid model of working.

“Our model will give our employees the flexibility they want, while maintaining the opportunity for social interactions and the collaboration and innovation that comes from being together in the office. As such, we can create a more inclusive environment, where we can challenge ourselves to remove any barriers to inequality for our people and our customers.”

Photo (l-r): ESB chief executive Paddy Hayes, Anne O’Leary, Stuart Trotter of Liberty Insurance and eBay’s Hazel Mitchell. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)