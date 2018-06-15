Leading Business Women Honoured By WXN

15 Jun 2018 | 11.06 am

The Women’s Executive Network has announced its annual ‘Ireland’s Most Powerful Women’ awards, which span business to arts, sport and entertainment.

WXN says its purpose is to foster networking, mentoring, professional and personal development to inform, inspire, connect and recognise smart women and their organisations in the pursuit of excellence. WXN currently has more than 2,000 members in Ireland, where it’s been established for 11 years.

Business Leaders awards

Carol Andrews, Managing Director and Global Head of Client Service and Prime Custody, BNY Mellon, Alternative Investment Services

Liz Cunningham, Director EMEA Finance, Google

Ruth Curran, Managing Partner, MERC Partners; Global Chair, IIC Partners

Lisa Dillon, General Manager of the EMEA Digital Sales Centre, Microsoft

Anne Dooley, Managing Director, Winthrop Engineering and Contracting Ltd

Dr Ann B Kelleher, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Technology Manufacturing Group, Intel Corporation

Sinéad McSweeney, VP Public Policy and Communications EMEA and MD, Twitter Ireland

Fiona Muldoon, Chief Executive Officer, FBD Insurance plc

Pamela Quinn, Managing Director, Kuehne + Nagel Ireland

Margot Slattery, Country President, Sodexo Ireland

Marie Whelan, Chief Information Officer Europe, CRH



Entrepreneur Awards

Dr Nora Khaldi, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Nuritas

Eleanor McEvoy, Founder and CEO, Budget Energy Ltd

Ramona Nicholas, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Cara Group

Evelyn O’Toole, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS)

Rita Shah, Founder & CEO, Shabra Plastics and Recycling Group Ltd.

The full list of awardees is available on the WXN website.

Photo: Ramona Nicholas and Nora Khaldi. (Pic: Kenneth O’Halloran)