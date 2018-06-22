Leadership Trainer Wins AIB Award

22 Jun 2018 | 10.06 am

Amanda Cahir-O’Donnell of TIO Consulting has won AIB’s ‘Women in Enterprise Business Development Award ’ for 2018, part of an AIB initiative to encourage female enterprise and women in business.

The judges said that Cahir-O’Donnell’s business “runs outstanding leadership development, executive and team coaching programmes with senior leaders at executive and board level in large companies throughout Ireland”.

AIB head of business banking Catherine Moroney said: “We at AIB are delighted to present this award to Amanda and her successful and well-established business, TIO Consulting. Our Women in Enterprise programme was developed to give business owners the tools and leadership skills to grow their businesses further through an interactive, peer group learning environment.”

Cahir-O’Donnell set up her venture ten years ago and says that she “brings a pragmatic and solution-focused approach to people situations, always with a good sense of humour”. She has worked with clients such as Bord na Mona, Bord Gáis Energy, Ervia, Abbott, Goodbody, Fexco, AIB and Car Trawler.

She said: “To have been chosen for this AIB programme and worked with so many talented and entrepreneurial Irish women business owners, has been an excellent learning experience and will enable me to further drive my business for existing and new clients.”

As well as winning the award, Cahir-O’Donnell has co-authored two books: ‘Making Training and Development Work’, published by Oak Tree Press, and ‘Developing Managers and Leaders’ under the Gill & Macmillan imprint. She is working on a third with co-authors Prof Thomas Garavan and Dr Carole Hogan.

Photo: Amanda Cahir-O’Donnell (centre) with Catherine Moroney (left) and Deirdre Cleary