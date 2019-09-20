Leadership Book From Michael Moriarty

20 Sep 2019 | 09.12 am

The former head of Education and Training Boards Ireland has published a book on leadership entitled Every Leader’s Reality Guide.

Michael Moriarty was general secretary of ETBI until May 2018 and is president of the European Federation of Education Employers. The guide is his first book and was inspired by the fact that “I learned about good leadership the hard way,” as he puts it.

Moriarty says he wrote the book as a guide for serving and aspiring leaders in a bid to help people to reach their true potential in business, their community and in life in general.

Its 20 chapters, he says, “set out how leaders can ignite their true leadership potential, not just in business but also within their own community”.

Every one begins with an inspiring quote from a great historical leader “while interspersing great, practical leadership tips” with personal stories from Moriarty’s life. “These revealing insights and useful strategies aim to truly transform the attitude, progress and ability of any leader,” he says.

Moriarty spent eight years as chief executive CKR fm and has served on the board of the Broadcasting Authority as well as of former training body Fás and the National Skills Council.

He said of his new book: “Leadership can be a lonesome occupation for some and for many there is an ongoing need to guard against apathy and to ensure that skills, aptitude and enthusiasm are maintained at the highest levels.

“I learned about good leadership the hard way and I realise that all leaders need to constantly self-assess their own leadership skills and abilities. This guide will test any leader and challenges them to assess their own behaviour and attitudes. Leaders need to lead from the front but sometimes you have to brave to make the right decisions in order to bring people with you.”

The author stressed that it is even more important to have more leaders who have clearly defined value systems which guide them on their leadership journey, in the light of the global rise in authoritarianism: “My book explores the importance of values and vision for good leadership. It is a book for all who are leaders in the home at work or in society,” he added.

Every Leader’s Reality Guide costs €20 including delivery, and can be purchased direct from Moriarty’s website.

Pic: Maura Hickey