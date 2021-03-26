Leaders Lounge Event On April 22

26 Mar 2021 | 08.48 am

Former rugby star Brian O’Driscoll is to join the panel for the Leaders Lounge online business leadership event this April, along with Rassie Erasmus, Lady Chanelle McCoy, Joanne O’Riordan and Paul McGinley.

The interactive virtual event is scheduled for April 22 at 3.30pm and is aimed at chief executives, senior management and executives, and those in wider leadership, startup, and coaching roles. The theme is ‘Inspirational, Situational, and Transformational Leadership’.

Chief executive Eoin Conroy said: “Leaders Lounge has been developed to meet and exceed the challenges presented by an ever-evolving global business landscape. It is a forum for world class leadership talent to give unique windows into their stories of leadership.”

The event will be moderated by Virgin Media News presenter Claire Brock, with resident host golfer Paul McGinley also presiding.