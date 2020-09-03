Le Chéile Seeks Mentors For Young Offenders

03 Sep 2020 | 02.21 pm

Social enterprise Le Chéile Mentoring is looking for volunteers from local communities to act as mentors who will provide a supportive relationship for young people and their parents.

Le Chéile provides a one-to-one mentoring service for young people and parents referred by the Probation Service, An Garda Síochána and the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

The young people who are mentored are generally between the ages of 12 and 23, are at risk of offending or re-offending, and have vulnerabilities or issues that need help. Mentors for young people must be over 21 years and mentors for parents over 25. In 2019, a total of 237 young people and 78 parents were supported by Le Chéile.

With National Volunteering Week coming up, chief executive Anne Conroy commented: “Mentors come from all walks of life but they each have one thing in common, and that is a passion to make a difference and help people find their way in life.

“Mentoring is as simple as having a friendly chat with someone and talking through the issues that may be going on for them. It can be a catch-up over coffee, a walk in a local park, or a trip to the cinema.

“For young people, mentoring provides stability and helps to build their self-esteem and sense of belief about what they can be and do. It’s about showing them life’s possibilities, that they have something to contribute, helping them set goals and making positive choices. For parents it’s about giving advice and encouragement on different issues that can arise looking after their children. It’s about sharing parenting skills, building confidence and reducing stress.

“We are looking for mentors with open hearts and open minds. People who can relate easily to the young people and parents they are mentoring. People who, above all, never give up on someone. People who listen and care. I would encourage anyone who thinks they fit the bill to get in touch and apply to be a mentor today.”

The closing date for applications is Friday 16 October. Volunteers can apply online here, or by contacting development officer Maxine Kelly on 087 201 6801 or by email at maxine@lecheile.ie

Mentor Testimonial

Mentor Donncha Ó Donnchadha has been working with Le Chéile since 2013 and says: “It is so important to young people to have someone outside their immediate family and friends that they can talk to in confidence and clear their heads. Someone they can respect and trust, who they can share their feelings with, and who they can talk to about problems and how they might fix them.

“Ultimately, it’s about showing young people the kind of future that is theirs for the taking, that they have control over their destiny, and supporting them on that journey towards a better life. It’s about keeping focused on the objective and, when things go wrong, getting back on track.

“For me, I get as much out of the relationship as I hope the person I am mentoring does. Mentoring is an experience I know will stay with me for the rest of my life.”