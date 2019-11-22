LCP Reveals Largest Pension Fund Deficits

22 Nov 2019 | 08.41 am

Business consultants Lane Clark & Peacock Ireland are calling on the government to to publish new legislation on pensions as a matter of urgency, following an analysis that shows high level of volatility and risk in the sector.

While deficits in defined benefit pension schemes among Ireland’s largest companies fell by 50% in the course of last year, the analysis found an almost 300% rise in deficits over the first three quarters of 2019, with deficits at the companies analysed rising to an estimated €3 billion in September.

Among state companies or agencies, the highest pension deficits were at CIÉ, where the €547m shortfall in 2018 was down from €784 in 2017; the Central Bank (€364m, up from €306m); and Ervia (€98m, down from €128m).

At publicly quoted companies, the biggest deficits were at Smurfit Kappa, where the gap was cut to €315m from €331m in 2017; Bank of Ireland (€228m, down from €478m); and Greencore (€100m in September 2018 compared with €142m the previous year.

LCP partner Conor Daly said: “Despite long-term gradual positive trends, we are still seeing the significant short-term dramatic effects that volatility and risk have on pension scheme finances. In September 2018, we saw a virtual elimination of pension fund deficits of the companies analysed, only for deficits to rise again to an estimated €3.0 billion in the next 12 months to 30 September 2019.

“The ability of trustees to successfully plan for the future is severely hampered by the government’s delay in implementing new legislation under EU Directive IORP II, which was due to be transposed into Irish law in January 2019 and has not yet been finalised.

“We expect that the legislation will fundamentally change the way in which many Irish pension schemes are run. It is expected that pension scheme trustees will be required to adhere to strict new governance requirements and the associated additional overheads will be considerable. Many smaller pension schemes may become unviable in the absence of a derogation.”

Among other findings in the LCP report are:

Average funding levels: The average funding level rose from 91% in 2017 to 93% in 2018. Following the 2008 market crash, many schemes were in significant funding difficulty, with an average funding level of 81%.

Contributions: Companies analysed continue to pay substantial contributions; €1.1 billion in 2016, €1.1 billion in 2017 and €1.0 billion in 2018. On average, companies paid contributions of just under two times the cost of benefit accrual on the accounting basis, as attempts continue to eliminate past service deficits.

Assets: Of the companies analysed, six reported sufficient assets to meet their funded liabilities on the accounting basis: AIB, C&C Group, DCC, Diageo, Kingspan and UDG Healthcare. This is an increase from 2017, where only four companies reported sufficient assets to meet its funded liabilities.

