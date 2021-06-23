Law Society Offers Grants For Solicitor Training

23 Jun 2021 | 11.56 am

The Law Society is to grant €125,000 to small rural solicitor practices to assist with the cost of employing a trainee solicitor.

The scheme is aimed at smaller practices based outside the main urban districts of Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway, and the society is encouraging members to apply before the deadline of July 2.

The scheme, now in its second year, will award five grants of €25,000 each. This includes funding of €18,000 to the training firm over the course of the two-year training contract, and €7,000 to the trainee by way of a discount on the Professional Practice Course I fee.

Chairperson Richard Hammond said: “This can make a real difference to a rural practice’s ability to continue to provide a much-needed service, and trusted expert advice, to support businesses and residents in their local community.

“We are particularly encouraged by the feedback received from grant recipients in our 2020 round, the inaugural year of the scheme, with positive impacts for both firms and trainees.”

Letterkenny native and trainee solicitor Jason Laverty, who received a grant in the first round, added: “The grant meant I could initiate my traineeship without the worry of fees, which was a huge weight off my mind. My training firm, Browne and Co, was always supportive of me completing the course and delighted with the grant to help towards the cost of employing me. For anyone interested, I would highly recommend applying.”

The minimum pay level for trainees is €12.30 per hour. Details here.