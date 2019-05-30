Law Firm Puts Students In The Picture

30 May 2019 | 10.08 am

Financial services law firm Walkers has showcased in its IFSC office photos from transition year students in CBS Westland Row.

In February 2018 the law firm announced Kate Nolan as photographer-in-residence. The residency supports Business to Arts’ wider programme of activity, which promotes the arts collaboratively with businesses, artists, audiences and communities.

Nolan’s project includes workshops to introduce documentary photography to school students through ‘story walks’ of the Docklands area. The programme includes an annual competition for the best photos.

Managing partner Garry Ferguson commented: “Introducing art through the medium of photography into the Walkers workplace has had many benefits, including the promotion of enhanced communications between our people and those living and being educated in this community, and the creation of a shared Docklands vision on the themes which have been the focus of this competition, namely community, neighbourhood, work and play.”

The Docklands Arts Fund was launched in September 2015 by Business to Arts and Dublin City Council to develop Business to Arts partnerships and raise funds for artists to apply for small grants through an Open Call.

Besides Walkers, Companies that have stepped up to the plate include Oaktree Capital and estate agent Savills.

Photo: Garry Ferguson (left) and Kate Nolan (right) with students Genoveva Nemes and Ademola Oke-Eko. (Pix: Conor McCabe Photography)