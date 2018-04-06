Law Firm Matheson Appoints Seven Partners

06 Apr 2018 | 12.12 pm

Law firm Matheson has added seven partners to bring the total number at the firm to 84, and says the move is driven by its continuing investment in innovation, opening of new offices — notably in San Francisco — and significant business growth right across the practice.

The seven new partners are active in the areas of Finance and Capital Markets, Corporate, EU and Competition, Asset Management, Investment Funds, Employment, Pensions and Benefits, Real Estate Financing, Litigation, and Dispute Resolution.

Matheson has five offices, 84 partners and tax principals, and over 650 legal and business support professionals.

Managing partner Michael Jackson said: “The appointment of our seven new partners reflects the strength and growth of our business, as we respond to the needs of our domestic clients with an international focus and our international client base doing business in and from Ireland. I am also pleased to see that 40% of our new partner promotions from the last three years have been female, and that 36% of Matheson’s partnership is female.

“Each of these seven lawyers demonstrates the unrelenting drive and ambition required to deliver outstanding results for our clients and to do so collaboratively, linking together the deep pools of sectoral expertise right across Matheson’s entire legal practice.”

The seven new partners are:

• Michael Hastings advises on a broad range of banking-related issues but his work primarily involves acting for lenders and borrowers on property financings. He acts for a wide range of leading Irish and international banks and financial institutions, as well as alternative lenders, in relation to domestic and international bilateral and syndicated facilities.

• Maria Kennedy acts in commercial, contract, competition, administrative law, construction and real estate disputes, including in arbitration, expert determination and mediation. She represents clients in commercial disputes and judicial review and has acted in proceedings challenging decisions of a number of public bodies, including the Commissioner for Communication Regulation and An Bord Pleanála.

• Barry McGettrick specialises in international tax advising on supply chain tax structuring, inward investment projects, corporate reorganisations, cross border taxation of senior executives, tax controversy as well as mergers and acquisitions. His practice work spans a portfolio of international clients primarily in the ICT, life sciences, manufacturing, retail and industrial sectors.

• Kate McKenna’s practice spans the areas of merger control, behavioural competition issues (including abuse of dominance, cartels and other restrictive arrangements), State aid, sectoral regulation and public procurement.

• Donal O’Byrne practices financial services law and advises many financial institutions, investment banks and asset management companies carrying on business through Irish domiciled investment funds and Irish domiciled management companies.

• David O’Mahony acts for Irish and international banks and financial institutions in relation to domestic and international bilateral and syndicated facilities, with a particular emphasis on fund financing. He also specialises in secured and unsecured lending transactions, bilateral loans, property financings, syndicated loans, debt restructuring, receivables financing and lending to regulated funds.

• Russell Rochford specialises in employment, equality, benefits and immigration law with more than 11 years experience in Ireland and the UK advising public sector, third sector, corporate and institutional clients on industrial relations issues and all aspects of contentious and non-contentious employment law from recruitment to termination.

Photo: Pictured with Michael Jackson (centre) are (l-r) David O’Mahony, Maria Kennedy, Barry McGettrick, Kate McKenna, Michael Hastings, Russell Rochford and Donal O’Byrne