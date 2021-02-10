Law Firm Matheson Adds Eight Partners

10 Feb 2021 | 11.23 am

Law firm Matheson has appointed eight new partners after being confirmed as Ireland’s largest practice in terms of solicitor number by the Law Society.

The eight new partners and their practice areas are: Caroline Austin (tax), Angela Brennan (commercial litigation and dispute resolution), Paul Carroll (finance and capital markets), Catriona Cole (asset management and investment funds), Louise Dobbyn (Corporate Financial Institutions Group), Stephen Gardiner (financial and capital markets), Sandra Lord (corporate mergers & acquisitions), Cillian O’Boyle (commercial real estate).

Managing partner Michael Jackson (pictured) said: “The range of sectors encompassed by these appointments reflects both the breadth of technical and legal knowledge in Matheson, and the broad sectoral composition of our client base. It also reflects our ability, as a full service commercial law firm, to support indigenous and global clients with an international focus.

“While the pandemic has affected all sectors, we continue to see strong levels of activity from both domestic businesses and multinationals across many sectors, including M&A, corporate restructuring, technology, life sciences, energy, financial services and dispute resolution, as Irish companies continue to expand into new markets and international companies continue to expand their already significant footprint in Ireland and contribute directly and indirectly to the local economies and communities in which they are located.

“As we announce our eight new partner appointments at the firm, I am also pleased that 41% of the partnership at Matheson is female, and that 50% of our partner appointments over the last three years have been female,” he commented.

Matheson has also appointed 20 newly-qualified solicitors to the firm this year.