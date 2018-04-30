Law Firm EFC To Sponsor Women’s Junior Hockey

30 Apr 2018 | 08.14 am

Law firm Eugene F Collins is to sponsor the women’s youth teams in Irish hockey for the next year, with the Under 16, Under 18 and Under 21 teams getting support from the legal eagles as they gear up for a busy season in 2018.

The company will provide support and resources as the players continue a season in which they have an eye to the European Championships and other international tournaments.

Managing partner Mark Walsh (pictured) said: “At Eugene F Collins, as an Irish-owned and run organisation, we want to play our part in supporting young Irish talent, both as regards those we hire and develop within our firm but also in the wider community. As our name, EFC, confirms, we are about ‘Empowering Future Champions’. This sponsorship allows us to make a very real difference to these teams and help them achieve their full potential in the upcoming tournaments and indeed in the future with an eye to Olympic qualification.”

Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels commented: “We are thrilled to be working with a partner that understands the commitment and dedication of these players. It is an exciting year for hockey at all age groups, with several tournaments in the pipeline for junior teams and of course a World Cup for both of our senior teams, there will be plenty of hockey for the public to watch and support over the coming months”.

Women’s head coach Graham Shaw added: “It is great to have the support of Eugene F Collins for our girls junior age group teams. Many of these young players will continue on to become full senior internationals and compete in major tournaments like the World Cup and the Olympic Games.”