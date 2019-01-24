Law Firm BLM Joins Diversity Initiative

24 Jan 2019 | 01.52 pm

Insurance risk and commercial law firm BLM has become the first law firm to sign up to a covenant on inclusivity and diversity set up by insurance companies Lloyd’s and Zurich.

The two insurers founded the Inclusive Behaviours in Insurance Pledge which has since attracted more than 100 companies and organisations, including the Association of British Insurers, Aviva, AXA, and Direct Line Group.

Senior partner Matthew Harrington (pictured) said: “The insurance industry, much like the legal sector, has come a long way with regards to diversity and inclusion. For us, ensuring we have a diverse workforce isn’t about ticking a few boxes; it’s much deeper than that. It’s about creating an inclusive workplace which reflects the diverse nature of the communities in which we work.

“Committing to becoming a diverse workforce will not only help us to attract the best talent who bring with them diverse ideas, but it also shows our existing workforce that we’re working hard to deliver on our commitment. We know that embracing difference contributes positively to a flourishing workforce and. in turn, will help us to deliver on business growth. We will not be bystanders on this issue.”

BLM operates across Ireland and the UK and specialises in insurance law and commercial law. As a new signatory, the firm has pledged to take action if:

their employees are harassed in any way, whether by fellow employees, suppliers, customers or business partners

their employees are treated differently or discriminated against due to age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnership, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion/belief, gender or sexual orientation

there is any abuse of position or seniority, particularly when directed at those more vulnerable or more junior.

The firm’s partnership has committed to doing this by: