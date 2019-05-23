Latest Dreamliner On United’s Newark Route

23 May 2019 | 04.16 pm

United Airlines has introduced the latest Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft on its service between Dublin and its New York/Newark hub.

United’s 787-10 features 44 United Polaris business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats, 54 Economy Plus seats and 199 standard Economy seats.

Martina Coogan, United’s sales manager in Ireland, commented: “Dublin is one of six transatlantic destinations that will be served with this new aircraft and we look forward to offering our customers greater comfort on board our most advanced plane.”

In addition to United’s all-aisle access Polaris business class and United Premium Plus seats, the aircraft features updated lighting patterns that mimic sunrise and sunset, which are designed to help customers in each cabin fall asleep, wake up and adjust to new time zones.

A brand-new seatback entertainment system is also available at every seat, which includes:

Split screen capabilities allowing customers to watch a movie and view the flight map simultaneously.

A relax mode for customers who want to choose a selection of soothing videos and relaxing audio playlists.

United offers daily year-round flights from Dublin to New York/Newark and on a seasonal basis from Dublin to Washington/Dulles and Chicago and from Shannon to New York/Newark.