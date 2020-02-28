Larry Goodman (82) Stays At The Helm At ABP

28 Feb 2020 | 08.11 am

At the age of 82, Larry Goodman plans to continue in his role of executive chairman at ABP Food Group, even as his eldest son, Laurence P Goodman, retires from the board.

But maybe not for long. Among the new appointments to the board is John Moloney, former group managing director of Glanbia, as a director and as chairman-designate.

Retiring along with Laurence Goodman are Ron Bolger, John Jackson and Philip Morgan, while Tom Kirwan, Fergal O’Dwyer, Finbarr McDonnell and Mark Goodman join the board.

Larry Goodman said: “These new appointments to the board of ABP Food Group will enhance board capacity and capability and will facilitate the ongoing development and strategic leadership of the business.”

His youngest son Mark Goodman has worked at various ABP Ireland plants and since 2011 has been managing director at ABP International, the international trading wing, and has been involved in developing ABP’s Asian markets”.

Chairman-designate Moloney is also chairman of DCC plc, and a director of Smurfit Kappa Group. He was managing director of Glanbia from 2001 to 2013 and recently stepped down from the board of Greencore.

Tom Kirwan began his career at ABP Cahir almost four decades ago in 1982. In 1990, he moved to ABP UK, where he held a number of senior positions, in Wessex Foods, the Convenience Division and as MD of ABP UK since 2009.

Fergal O’Dwyer is chief financial officer of DCC, a position he will leave in July, and previously worked at KPMG and PwC.

Finbarr McDonnell has worked as an executive at ABP and is now group chief operations officer at ABP Food Group.