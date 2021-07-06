Laois Eco Garden Centre Recycles In Style

06 Jul 2021 | 02.40 pm

A new garden centre and food market in Co. Laois is aiming to provide an economic boost to the local area as well as demonstrate a novel approach to green business.

The Solas Eco Garden Centre and Food Market is located on a five-acre site on the outskirts of Portarlington town and officially opened in May this year.

All of the buildings and facilities in the development use recycled shipping containers, plastic, cardboard and stone. A focal point in the site is a 40-foot tower built from reconstructed steel.

Solas was created by local entrepreneur David Maher and horticulturist John Carey, and was modelled on similar sustainable centres that the pair visited in Amsterdam.

Maher also runs FreeTV.ie, an online retailer of satellite TV equipment, and online garden supplies business TheGardenShop.ie. According to Maher, the Solas development uses 40 steel shipping containers to house its street food café and market village.

Fifteen food and artisan produce stalls are currently operating in Solas, with plans to extend this to 40. Solas’s retail shop and warehouse extends to 40,000 sq. ft and stocks local crafts.

“I have always been looking out for sustainable projects that breathe life into areas,” Maher explained. “Some years back I visited the Pllek development in Amsterdam and I was literally bowled over by it.

“It was leading the way in extending the life of materials that otherwise might have gone to landfill with all the associated negative consequences for the environment.

“I was determined to bring the concept to Ireland in a bid to promote a decarbonised economy and lifestyle. We engaged an excellent firm of architects, Julius Taminiau Architects in Amsterdam to realise our vision.”

Maher said that Solas’s car park is “100% green”, while an off-the-grid water source supplies all non-potable water.

The Solas founders hope that the development will provide a much-needed boost to Portarlington’s economy and that of the wider community.

“We are in a prime geographical location with over 1.2 million people living within 50 minutes of our centre. It’s going to attract people into the town and the other hard-working indigenous businesses will get a spin-off boost,” said Maher.

Co-owner John Carey leads a team of on-site horticulturists in Solas. “We are getting kids involved in our ‘Eco Warrior Back Garden’ workshops.

“These one-hour skills courses are specially designed for kids. They are fun, hands-on and highly educational. It gives young people the confidence they need to start planting and growing themselves,” said Carey.

The Solas founders are investing c.€2m in the development, which is open from 9.30am until 6pm daily. It has seating for 200 people outside and 50 indoors.

David Maher (left) and John Carey