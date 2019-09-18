Laois Chamber Resurrected As IDA Investment Lags

18 Sep 2019 | 01.18 pm

Justice minister Charlie Flanagan and former PayPal VP Louise Phelan (pictured) will be among the Laois natives present for the launch of county’s newly formed chamber of commerce on September 24.

Laois had been one of only two counties in Ireland without a chamber of commerce. A previous iteration of Laois chamber of commerce had operated in the county but was closed several years ago.

The new Laois chamber will be headed up by Bernie Everard. The Kildare woman is the majority shareholder of family-run company NeedASign. It operates a signage solutions business for the home market, while a subsidiary venture called Splate produces Irish artisan craft and food gifts.

Everard will be tasked with promoting Laois as a good place to do business. The county has traditionally been passed over as a location for inward investment, with virtually no IDA Ireland-backed companies setting up there for the last few decades.

Last year, Laois saw fewer than 10 IDA-assisted site visits by multinationals looking to expand, while between 2017 and 2018, IDA-supported companies created nine new jobs in Laois – the lowest new job creation tally in the country.

Laois actually ended up worse off at the end of 2018, with a net loss of 12 jobs in IDA-supported companies compared with 2017. In 2018, Laois had the lowest number of jobs created by IDA-supported companies, at 122.

There has been some good news for Laois recently, however, with Glanbia constructing a €130m cheese production plant in Portlaoise, which will create 78 jobs.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that Greenfield Global, Canada’s largest producer of alcohol and fuel ethanol, is to set up a new EU manufacturing headquarters in Portlaoise, in an IDA-backed project that is expected to create 75 jobs.

“There is a definite appetite for us to move the county forward as a viable option for companies and businesses to base themselves in,” said Everard.

“Laois has so much to offer from so many points of interest; geographically, socially and financially. There are 12,000 people leaving Laois every day to work in other counties, and we want to harness those.

“Rents are cheaper, rates are cheaper, and we can offer huge spaces for companies who need an excellent location coupled with state-of-the-art amenities.”

The launch of Laois chamber of commerce takes place in the The Heritage, Killenard, at 8.30am on September 24.