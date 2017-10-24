Lack Of Serviced Land Driving Up Apartment Costs

24 Oct 2017 | 07.26 am

A report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors claims that it is not ‘commercially viable’ to build affordable medium-rise apartments in Dublin city, with the cost of delivering such apartments ranging from €470,000 to €578,000 at the higher end.

The SCSI report says that the average cost of delivering a two-bedroom medium-rise apartment in the Greater Dublin Region is now €293,000, and that the actual cost of building an apartment — the so-called ‘hard cost’ — makes up only 43% of the overall costs.

‘Soft costs’ such as VAT, levies, margins and fees make up 41% of the costs, while site costs account for 16% of the total.

‘Medium rise’ means five to eight storeys, with low rise being any lesser number of storeys.

Paul Mitchell, of the working group that drew up ‘The Real Costs of New Apartment Delivery’, said: “Some people might have thought that building large numbers of apartment schemes, as opposed to building houses, might provide a more cost and time efficient solution to our current supply crisis.

“However, our report shows that costs can vary from €293,000 for a low rise suburban apartment — the one most similar to the average three-bed semi — to €578,000 for a medium rise apartment in the city. While prices can vary significantly depending on design, one of the key variables was site costs. In our report site costs vary from €33,000 per apartment to €125,000, and this highlights the paucity of serviced land.”

According to the SCSI, the only commercially viable apartment type to deliver at affordable levels is the low rise suburban type. It says the viability gap for higher end, low rise suburban type apartments is €38,000 and that this widens to €137,000 for upper end medium rise apartments in the city.

The selling price of two-bed apartments in Dublin in all three categories range from €338,000 to €361,000 to €383,000. Based on the Central Bank lending rules of a loan to value of 90% and loan to income cap of 3.5 times salary, a first-time couple would require a deposit ranging from €34,000 to €50,000 and a combined salary range of €87,000 to €129,000 to afford these.

However, a couple on the average salary of €45,000 and combined salary of €90,000 with a deposit of €34,000 would only be able to meet the mortgage requirements for a low rise suburban apartment priced at €338,000.

According to the most recent CSO figures, only the top 20% of households are earning over €80,000 per annum.

Reducing Costs

SCSI director general Aine Myler said: “In Ireland, apartments comprise just 12% of our housing stock; the EU average is 50%. The clear message from this report is that we must drive down the costs of building apartments if they are to provide part of the solution to our housing crisis.

“One of the key points highlighted in this report is the need for an increase in the availability of serviced land. The report shows that site costs account on average for 16% of total costs. The increase in costs as between low rise suburban and medium rise city apartments is 179%, and this is clearly not sustainable.

“Two other key areas which if addressed could lead to sizeable reductions are flexibility of design and finance costs. The obligation to have a car parking space for each apartment adds considerably to costs and is out of sync with modern urban lifestyles. Every 2% reduction in interest costs for builders leads to a reduction of €7,000 in the cost of an apartment.

“If the proposed Home Building Finance Ireland was able to offer finance to builders at 4% rather than the current 8%, €14,000 would immediately be wiped off the cost of an apartment. If the viability and affordability gaps are to be closed, these are the areas which need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Photo: Aine Myler, Director General SCSI, with report author Paul Mitchell. (Pic: Colm Mahady / Fennell Photography)