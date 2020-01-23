Labour Goes For Youth Vote With Rent Freeze

23 Jan 2020 | 11.17 am

With its support hovering around 5% in the polls, the Labour Party has launched an attack on Fianna Fáil’s “disastrous” SSIA-type top-up scheme to boost house-buying, instead proposing a rent-to-buy plan.

Party spokesperson Jan O’Sullivan (pictured) said Labour would freeze and cap rents. She pointed out that rents have risen by 25% since 2016, that almost 30% of all households are rented, and that rents have reached record levels, reaching an average of €2,300 per month in Dublin.

“We are saying enough is enough, and that renters need a break,” she added. “The Labour Party will immediately freeze and cap rents until enough homes have been built.

“We will bring in stronger rent controls and long-term leases for renters, and we’ll stop unfair evictions, while setting up an NCT-style inspection for rental properties to ensure that rogue landlords aren’t going unchecked.

“We’ll bring in a deposit protection scheme and create a rent register so tenants can see what the pervious tenant was charged. We also want to make renting count, and reform the existing credit rating model to ensure that rental payments as well as saving deposit accounts are counted as part of an individual or couple’s credit rating.

“Labour believes that the state must take the lead on this and pick up the pieces from where the private sector has failed. That is why a central offering of our new plan is a Rent to Buy scheme, where a person with a tenancy for three years that successfully pays all their rent would see it turned into a deposit for the property that they will then go on to own.”

Beyond that, O’Sullivan promised secure, long-term renting, with long-term leases for renters, with rent certainty.

“We’ll stop unfair evictions. To achieve this, we will strengthen the powers of the Rental Tenancies Board and increase its staff so that it has the capacity to fulfil its mandate,” she added. “Labour will ban the practice of landlords asking for more than one month’s rent as a deposit and implement a deposit protection scheme.

“Some renters are paying up to €500 more than they would for a mortgage. Labour will ensure that rental payments and deposit savings are counted as part of credit ratings, to help first-time buyers.”

On the question of sub-standard apartments, O’Sullivan said Labour wants official an official approval system for all lets.

“Labour will introduce an NCT-style inspection of rental premises that issues Minimum Standards Certificates, so tenants know the places they’re viewing meet standards on fire safety, and will oblige local authorities to publish annual statistics into inspections of private rental accommodation to ensure regulations are correctly and effectively enforced.”

