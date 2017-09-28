28 Sep 2017 | 11.18 am

A new free tool to help organisations source funding and support for R&D activity in Ireland has been launched by Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI). KTI is a department of jobs initiative to connect businesses with R&D support, university research and other R&D-related activities.

The new interactive Find R&D Funding tool was launched at KTI’s Knowledge Transfer Summit earlier this month. Accessed on KTI’s website, it provides a step-by-step walk-through to the various R&D support, collaboration and funding options available to organisations, which are tailored based on user inputs.

Commenting, Dr Alison Campbell, director of KTI, said that the knowledge transfer sector – where academic-driven research, technology and skills are shared with businesses and entrepreneurs – is maturing in Ireland. “We are seeing an increase in the level of investment – both public and private – in the space,” she added.

“To further progress the level of innovation and R&D activity in Ireland, it is vital that industry can access the most appropriate sources of funding and support for their research and development projects. We have received very positive feedback to date from industry on the tools available through our website and we anticipate the new tool will help further drive this.”

Photo: Minister John Halligan and Dr Alison Campbell, KTI director (Pic: Conor McCabe)