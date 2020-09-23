KTI Helps Companies Source Cutting-Edge Technology

23 Sep 2020 | 09.00 am

In response to the pandemic, Knowledge Transfer Ireland has launched a dedicated COVID-19 Non-Exclusive Royalty-Free Licence

Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) is the national office with responsibility for making it simple and straightforward for industry and entrepreneurs to both tap into, and benefit from, the wealth of public research available in Irish higher education institutes (HEIs) and similar research organisations.

The process of accessing this research and commercialising it is known as knowledge transfer or technology transfer. With such a wealth of expertise, financial supports and potential research partners available in Ireland, it can seem difficult to navigate the system to find the best fit for your corporate need. Knowledge Transfer Ireland plays a key role in helping businesses to engage and collaborate with public research in Ireland.

In the most practical way, KTI provides business with the toolkit to find and engage with the right research partners in order to drive innovation. Our online resources supporting this engagement include the KTI Practical Guides, which range from how to draft and negotiate legal agreements through to information on the duties of company directors and observers and protecting intellectual property derived from research activity.

We provide ease of access and routes into the research system, for example through the Research Map of Ireland and Directory of Researchers. And we have developed a simple online Funding Tool to help business determine the most relevant kind of financial support or incentives available to support their collaborative research endeavours.

In response to the global pandemic, KTI launched a dedicated COVID-19 Non-Exclusive Royalty-Free (NERF) Licence. KTI worked with the Technology Transfer Offices in the Irish higher education sector nationwide to produce a simplified agreement that is aimed at speeding up the dissemination of critical COVID-19 related intellectual property from Irish universities and Institutes of Technology to companies. In doing so, the licence plays a direct role in addressing the pandemic by providing cutting edge IP free of charge to organisations engaged in critical research to minimise the impact of the virus.

KTI also delivers a calendar of events to supporting business and academia in accessing information relating to knowledge transfer. Given current restrictions on large gatherings, KTI has brought its event programme online and has launched its Unlocking Knowledge Transfer monthly webinar series.

The webinars provide practical information and advice relating to the process of knowledge transfer. Industry leaders give insight to core aspects of the knowledge transfer process, and the ways in which research can help organisations to build their R&D capacity, innovate their business and improve their performance. The webinars take place on the first Tuesday of each month and participants can register online for upcoming events.

Now more than ever research matters. And matters to business. Commenting on the importance of R&D and innovation to business, Alison Campbell, Director at KTI, said: “We know that organisations involved in R&D perform better than those without such activity, and those that collaborate with the third level export twice as much, and employ one and a half times as many people, as those that do not.

“We also know that it can be sometimes challenging to bring the required expertise in-house. That’s where working with a local HEI, with the help of the Technology Transfer Office, is a great place to begin. Knowledge Transfer Ireland acts as a signpost to help companies find the right research organisation to work with, and the right people to talk to, and KTI guides them through the process of knowledge transfer by offering various free tools and supports available through the KTI website.”

The relationship between companies, universities and government has never been more important. Ireland has long recognised this and has created a favourable environment for companies to locate and grow. With leading edge research, access to talent and a wealth of supports, Ireland is a great place for innovative businesses.

www.knowldgetransferireland.com