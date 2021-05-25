KTI Guide Details Enterprise Innovation Supports

25 May 2021 | 11.52 am

Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) has launched a new directory for businesses looking to commercialise public Irish research or find out about state-funded R&D supports.

The Directory of Research, Development & Innovation Supports for Enterprise builds on the previous edition published by KTI. The 116-page document can be accessed here.

KTI is the national office that helps business to access Irish expertise and technology by connecting and engaging with the research base in Ireland. KTI works with business, investors, universities, Institutes of Technology, state research organisations, research funders and government agencies.

According to KTI, at the end of 2019 there were 2,168 collaborative research projects ongoing between businesses and the third-level and state research bodies, a 76% increase since the figures were first available in 2015.

KTI notes that a key aspect of Ireland’s effective research commercialisation landscape is the availability of funding supports for businesses to encourage them to tap into the potential of the Irish research base.

The new directory provides businesses with a single reference point on the key players, funding available and other resources that might match their specific needs.

The directory also includes profiles of over 50 research providers, including higher education institutes and research centres with which companies of all sizes can connect to advance their R&D ambitions.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar described the new directory as a fantastic resource for companies.

“Recent data show that companies which collaborate with our universities have double the turnover of those that don’t so there are some real opportunities,” he stated. “For any company thinking of working with a third-level institution but don’t know where to start, I’d encourage them to have a look at this directory and get in touch with Knowledge Transfer Ireland.” s

Alison Campbell, director of KTI, said that research commercialisation is flourishing in Ireland thanks to sustained investment in research, innovation and the knowledge transfer system.

“I am pleased that KTI is launching this updated directory for companies that describes the breadth and depth of the research base and the variety of funding programmes that are available to them across the agencies. If businesses around Ireland who are looking to grow read one thing this year it should be this.”

Photo: Alison Campbell and Sean Costello, director of Innopharma Technologies (Pic: Maxwell Photography)